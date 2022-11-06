Video of Adorable Chipmunk Eating melts over 226 million hearts

Chipmunks are some of the most addorable creatures out there and this video solidifies that

This video took TikTok by storm earlier this year and for good reason. The video had gone viral on other platforms like Twitter and Reddit. The viral video has amassed over 30 million likes, well over 200 million views and nearly 220,000 comments. Why did this video go viral in the first place?

Take a look and see for yourself

As seen in the video, a person can be seen calling out to Squishy, a chipmunk that had been hibernating underground. In their hand are nuts, presumably used to lure Squishy out of hiding. They continue to call out for Squishy and soon enough, he makes a grand appearance. Squishy begins to stuff his mouth with the nuts the person had brought. He uses his tiny arms and stuffs them one-by-one. Right after he puts the nuts in his mouth he looks around curiously. He also appears to be comfortable around the person and isn’t afraid to take the food. The person takes special care not to startle the chipmunk and handles Squishy with a lot of care.

One comment says, "I love the way you say squishy." “So adorable.” another user wrote.

