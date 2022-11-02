Video of dog gently guiding ducklings to a puddle goes viral

Dogs have been the companion of humans for centries now and their capacity to learn is almost limitless

Published on November 2, 2022, the post has since received nearly 1300 likes and over 60 comments. Dogs have been used by humans for a long time and this video is a perfect demonstration of that. Dogs are easily trainable making them the best for performing various tasks.

Take a look and see for yourself.

As seen in the video, the dog can be seen gently guiding a small group of ducklings towards a small puddle where they supposedly belong. At first, the ducklings appear to be heading in the opposite direction of the puddle but that's where the dog steps in. Using its nose, it tenderly begins to guide the ducklings towards the puddle. However, in an effort to do so, the ducklings begin to revert to their original path which in turn forces the dog to nudge them towards the puddle. Eventually, they make their way into the puddle and the ducklings begin to play happily.

What makes dogs so great for such tasks? Dogs have been our best friends since the beginning of time, and they’re more than just an accessory—they are man's best friend. They've helped us adapt to changing environments, find food and shelter, protect us against predators like coyotes or wildcats (or wolves), keep us warm at night by providing extra heat through their fur coats, and even lead us into battle! But it doesn't stop there: dogs aren't just companions; they're also our helpers.

Dogs can detect tumors in people with cancer by sniffing out abnormal tissue using their sense of smell. In addition, they have helped with cancer research on humans as well as animals like mice or rats used in scientific experiments at universities around the world today (and before them).

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below.

Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.