The Conjoined Twins that had over 21 children

Despite their condition, the Bunker twins made the most of their situation

The Cheng and Eng Bunker twins were conjoined twins who were famous in their time, and again in modern times due to their unique condition. Conjoined twins are very rare and so the understanding of them is still quite limited. Cheng and Eng were born in 1811 in Siam, now Thailand. They were connected by a chest ligament with their livers fused together, sharing a liver. This made them constant companions for life. The twins moved to America at the age of 21 after being exhibited as a sideshow attraction.

Not all conjoined twins look alike ; this is why scientists often study different types in order to better understand how they develop differently and what causes them to occur...

Cheng and Eng grew up poor but with a strong work ethic: Cheng was known for being hardworking while Eng was known for his kindness. They became successful businessmen

The twins' aspirations to get married were made plain in a profile of the twins published in the Tennessee Mirror in 1840. Many media made frequent jokes about this, discouraging their union not only because of concerns over the deformity of the twins but also due to their skin color. Colby Sparks, a Baptist minister, conducted the marriages of Chang and Adelaide Yates and Eng and Sarah Yates on April 13, 1843. Although the nuptials were generally criticized by national (mostly Northern) press, there was likely little local reaction aside from alleged destruction of Sarah and Adelaide's parents' home the night before the wedding. When The Bunkers went back on tour later in life, their marriages would be a recurring theme. The twins went on to marry and had over 21 children between them.

The story of Cheng and Eng Bunker is an inspiring one. They were able to carve out independent lives, marry, have children and run a successful business all while coping with unique challenges they faced throughout their lives. However, we can’t over look their involvement in the slave trade as they bought enslaved people to work on their property.

