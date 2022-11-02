After being born in 1832, this tortoise becomes the oldest living land animal in the world

Living past 100 is impressive as it is but this animal makes it look easy

With three other tortoises, Jonathan, who was born in 1832 and was about 50 years old at the time , was transported to Saint Helena from the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean in 1882. He was given that name in the 1930s by Sir Spencer Davis, the governor of Saint Helena, and has seen 31 governors in office. He continues to stay on the property of Plantation House, the governor's official mansion, and is looked after by the Saint Helena administration.

Due to the fact that he was "completely developed" when brought to Saint Helena in 1882 , his age is assumed. He had to be at least 50 years old to be considered fully grown, making his hatching year no later than 1832.

As of 2015, it was reported that he is unable to smell and is blind from cataracts , but he still has excellent hearing. His fellow giants, however, can smell the smallest morsel dropped on the ground. According to a BBC article from January 2016, Jonathan was given a new diet in an effort to keep him healthy and prolong his life. Jonathan, who is quite elderly, spends practically all of his time with his mate, including eating, sleeping, and mating.

