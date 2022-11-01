Man goes viral after his skin turns blue

It’s not everyday that someone’s skin turns blue

Do you know why this man's skin is blue? His name is Paul Karason, and in 1993, his skin turned blue. This happened after Paul drank and applied a silver chloride solution to his skin to cure multiple ailments. Although some of his ailments were cured, his skin was changed permanently.

For those that don't know, silver chloride solution is a chemical used to kill bacteria and fungi. It works by disrupting their DNA and causing them to die off. It is often used to disinfect wounds and prevent infections. It is also used to treat fungal infections in humans

Prior to his skin turning blue, Paul Karason was a Caucasian man. He started using the silver chloride solution when he began to experience flaky skin. He only realized his skin was changing color when an old friend of his asked what he had done to himself. Despite his new appearance, he continued to drink the solution because he claimed that he helped with other ailments such as arthritis and even sinus issues.

His fiance also drank the solution but her skin was not affected because she didn't apply it directly to her skin like Paul did

What happened to Paul? Since the news of his appearance went viral, he dealt with a sprialing series of unfortunate events, one being his battle with prostate cancer which led him to live in a homeless shelter since his finances were not enough to keep him in his home. He broke up with his fiance as well.

People are rather reluctant to hire blue people or people that are noticeably different.

As a result of his circumstances, he decided to move to his home town of Bellingham, Washingon. Here he moved into another homeless shelter but it appeared that he would not be there for long. After getting in touch with a former classmate of his, they ended up dating and consequently he moved in with her. Unfortunately, he passed away from a heart attack in 2013.

