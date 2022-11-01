A company offered $3 million to anyone that could break this case

Imagine being offered $3 million to break a seemingly fragile case of glass

In 2005, the company 3M placed a $3 million poster case at a bus stop in Vancouver, Canada. The rules were straightforward. Anyone who could break the glass and get to the money could keep it. The only catch was that they were only allowed to use their feet. Three. M's offer sparked a lot of excitement, and many people accepted the challenge.

Unfortunately for them, they could not break through 3M's safety glass. Even the strongest kicking legs couldn't handle bulletproof glass. 3M's experiment was a total success, and the company went on to manufacture some of the toughest glass on the market. Interestingly enough, there was only $500 in the glass which lay on top of fake notes so if someone did in fact break the glass, they would get compensated in another way.

3M's safety glass challenge brought great amounts of media attention to the company and went viral on social media at the time.

What make safety glass so durable and resistant to brunt force? Safety glass is a type of tempered glass that has been treated with a special chemical formula to make it shatterproof. When broken, the fragments do not scatter and remain contained inside the container. This makes it safer than regular glass, which breaks into sharp shards.

Tempered glass is a specific type of safety glass that is designed to break at a certain point. If the glass shatters before reaching its breaking point, it does not cause injury to anyone nearby

