The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion

When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction

In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.

Solar flares are bursts of radiation emitted from the Sun. These bursts occur when solar material is ejected into space at high speeds. When these particles collide with Earth's magnetic field they cause geomagnetic storms. The intensity of these storms varies greatly, but can have serious consequences for satellites and power grids.

A coronal mass ejection is a huge cloud of solar plasma that erupts off the surface of the Sun. CMEs are often associated with solar flares. A CME contains billions of tons of charged particles. As the CME travels away from the Sun, it expands and cools until it reaches the earth. If the CME hits our planet, it can disrupt radio communications, GPS signals, and satellite navigation systems.

Geomagnetic storms are caused by disturbances in the Earth's magnetosphere. The disturbance causes the Earth's magnetic field to become unstable. This instability can lead to auroras, disruptions in radio communication, and even damage to electrical equipment.

A magnetospheric particle event is similar to a geomagnetic storm. However, instead of being caused by a CME, MPEs are caused by interactions between the Earth's magnetosphere and the solar wind.

The Carrington event was a solar flare that occurred when a massive amount of magnetic energy was released. These events occur when the Sun's surface is disturbed and charged particles are ejected from the Sun at speeds of over 1 million miles per hour. When these particles collide with Earth they cause a geomagnetic storm. The Carrington event is named after Richard Carrington who discovered the first recorded instance of a solar flare in 1859.

When a Carrington like event happens, it causes a geomagnetic storm that affects the earth's magnetosphere. The magnetosphere is the region surrounding the earth where the majority of its magnetic field is generated. The magnetosphere is what protects us from harmful radiation coming from space. When a Carrington event occurs, it disrupts the magnetosphere and causes a decrease in the protection we receive from the Sun.

With that out of the way, we can discuss an impeding event. Events such as the Carrington Event, occur in cycles. Therefore, such an event is bound to repeat itself. This occurs in around 11-year cycles in which the Sun goes from a calm state to an unstable state and then reverts back again. The Sun is predicted to reach the height of its cycle in 2025. If preparations are not done, our power grids would be severely affected leaving the human population without power for years and hence the collapse of society as we know it.

What do you think?

Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.