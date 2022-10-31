In this village crocodiles do not attack humans; in fact they live together in harmony

Some animals are easier to domesticate than others, however some animals seem impossible to domesticate

Crocodiles do not attack humans in one village. A village called Bazoul can be found in the West African country of Burkina Faso. There are many wild crocodiles that coexist with humans here. In fact, children have been observed playing with them. Apparently, the people of this area have been feeding these crocodiles for so many generations that the crocodiles no longer feel the need to hunt humans or see them as a threat.

But this isn't the only place where humans and crocodiles form strong bonds.

There is a Sufi shrine near the city of Karara in Pakistan where crocodiles do not attack humans. In fact, these crocodiles have coexisted with humans for centuries. This annual festival is organized by the locals, who are mostly Afro Pakistani.

Over the centuries, humans have had their fair share at trying to tame wild animals such as Zebras with little to no success and the animals that we have domesticated took several hundred years for them to become docile. What makes this phenomenal, is that a reptile such as a crocodile is one of the fiercest reptiles in the animal kingdom and the people in these communities have seamlessly domesticated them over a very long time period.

