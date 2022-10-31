In this village crocodiles do not attack humans; in fact they live together in harmony

Ingram Atkinson

Some animals are easier to domesticate than others, however some animals seem impossible to domesticate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XO6r5_0itMuEHi00
Pixabay

Crocodiles do not attack humans in one village. A village called Bazoul can be found in the West African country of Burkina Faso. There are many wild crocodiles that coexist with humans here. In fact, children have been observed playing with them. Apparently, the people of this area have been feeding these crocodiles for so many generations that the crocodiles no longer feel the need to hunt humans or see them as a threat.

But this isn't the only place where humans and crocodiles form strong bonds.

There is a Sufi shrine near the city of Karara in Pakistan where crocodiles do not attack humans. In fact, these crocodiles have coexisted with humans for centuries. This annual festival is organized by the locals, who are mostly Afro Pakistani.

Over the centuries, humans have had their fair share at trying to tame wild animals such as Zebras with little to no success and the animals that we have domesticated took several hundred years for them to become docile. What makes this phenomenal, is that a reptile such as a crocodile is one of the fiercest reptiles in the animal kingdom and the people in these communities have seamlessly domesticated them over a very long time period.

What do you think?

Don’t forget to leave a comment below as well as leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Viral# Animals# Wildlife# Africa# Pakistan

Comments / 25

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you.

California State
13036 followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

Video of Joe Biden goes viral after man gives him a photo of himself

It's not everyday that someone gets to meet the president of the United States and this man made the most of the time he got with him. This video of Joe Biden has gone viral on TikTok, Twitter and other social media platforms. The video in question, published by Devon Rodriguez on TikTok, has received over 7.7 million views, 1.1 million likes and 16,000 comments. So, what is it that got Joe Biden, the president of the United States, so jubilent?

Read full story

Video of snow leopards gently cuddling melts 11 million hearts

Animals are sometime the most adorable things in the world. Snow leopards can be fierce predators, using snow as a cover for their predatory behavior. Despite that, they can be the most fascinating and adorable creatures.

Read full story
7 comments

Video of dog gently guiding ducklings to a puddle goes viral

Dogs have been the companion of humans for centries now and their capacity to learn is almost limitless. Published on November 2, 2022, the post has since received nearly 1300 likes and over 60 comments. Dogs have been used by humans for a long time and this video is a perfect demonstration of that. Dogs are easily trainable making them the best for performing various tasks.

Read full story
11 comments

The Conjoined Twins that had over 21 children

Despite their condition, the Bunker twins made the most of their situation. The Cheng and Eng Bunker twins were conjoined twins who were famous in their time, and again in modern times due to their unique condition. Conjoined twins are very rare and so the understanding of them is still quite limited. Cheng and Eng were born in 1811 in Siam, now Thailand. They were connected by a chest ligament with their livers fused together, sharing a liver. This made them constant companions for life. The twins moved to America at the age of 21 after being exhibited as a sideshow attraction.

Read full story
54 comments

After being born in 1832, this tortoise becomes the oldest living land animal in the world

Living past 100 is impressive as it is but this animal makes it look easy. With three other tortoises, Jonathan, who was born in 1832 and was about 50 years old at the time, was transported to Saint Helena from the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean in 1882. He was given that name in the 1930s by Sir Spencer Davis, the governor of Saint Helena, and has seen 31 governors in office. He continues to stay on the property of Plantation House, the governor's official mansion, and is looked after by the Saint Helena administration.

Read full story
103 comments

Man goes viral after his skin turns blue

It’s not everyday that someone’s skin turns blue. Do you know why this man's skin is blue? His name is Paul Karason, and in 1993, his skin turned blue. This happened after Paul drank and applied a silver chloride solution to his skin to cure multiple ailments. Although some of his ailments were cured, his skin was changed permanently.

Read full story
56 comments

A company offered $3 million to anyone that could break this case

Imagine being offered $3 million to break a seemingly fragile case of glass. In 2005, the company 3M placed a $3 million poster case at a bus stop in Vancouver, Canada. The rules were straightforward. Anyone who could break the glass and get to the money could keep it. The only catch was that they were only allowed to use their feet. Three. M's offer sparked a lot of excitement, and many people accepted the challenge.

Read full story
1 comments

The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion

When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.

Read full story
869 comments
Fairfield, ME

Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times

Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.

Read full story
14 comments

Man goes 70 years 'without' eating anything

Food is a vital aspect for every human. What happens when you don’t eat anything for over 70 years?. An Indian monk by the name of Prahlad Jani, commonly known as Mataji or Chunriwala Mataji (13 August 1929 – 26 May 2020), claimed to have gone without food and water since 1940. He said that the goddess Amba had kept him alive. The results of the investigations into him, however, were kept secret and not made public by the authorities. Many have questioned the validity of the results. In addition, he’s appeared in the media and in public frequently.

Read full story
322 comments

“As long as you love me and I love you” Man with dementia fails to recognize daughter but still loves her

Dementia can be a heart breaking disease, however even in the midst of it all, this family proves that there may be a silver lining. Depending on the time period and age category under study, the proportion of seniors with dementia is falling from 1% to 2.5% annually.

Read full story
34 comments

Homeless man asks rich woman on a date and they instantly fell in love

Love is a very delicate emotion however, true love can be hard to find. A little more than eight in ten (88%) Americans said they got married because of love, ahead of making a lifelong commitment (81%) and having a partner (76%).

Read full story
65 comments

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.

Read full story
170 comments

By the end of the century, Africa is predicted to have the largest economy in the world

Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential. Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential possibly larger than any other continent. It has a population of 1.216 billion people, more than half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa.

Read full story
122 comments

After eating metal throughout his life, Man decides to eat an entire Airplane

It's not everyday that someone consumes a whole plane. Michel Lotito is a French entertainer most notably known for eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. He took to eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. Lotito's stomach never suffered any serious damage and he was never hospitalized and always had a good appetite. Lotito holds two records in the Guinness Book of World Records: one for the amount of material eaten (1 ton) and another for the amount of metal eaten (9kg).

Read full story
6 comments

Meet the girl that kept a diary of her life during World War 2

Despite being a child, Anne Frank decades after her death has inspired and revealed a glimpse of her life during the war. The world knows Anne Frank as the young girl who lived in hiding with her family during World War II. She kept a diary that has become well known, but few people know the incredible story behind it. Here are some key facts about Anne Frank and her diary as well as her life before and after she went into hiding:

Read full story
12 comments

'Annoying' woman asks colleague very personal questions sparking debate online

What would you do if your coworker invaded your personal space?. The online post was published on October 24th and it details how a recent hire has been behaving 'abnormally' at the author's company.

Read full story
4 comments

Man goes viral after turning his eye into a flashlight

Even in the worst situations, humans have found a way to prevail and this is one of those times. Cancer of the eye is something that isn't common. According to Yale Medicine, "There are often no early symptoms or warning signs, especially if the cancer is small and not located close to the vital structures of the eye." However, despite this man's unfortunate circumstances, he has made the best of his situation and has stunned the internet in the process.

Read full story
3 comments

Archaeologists discovered the oldest Qur'an in the entire world

This is undoubtably the oldest manuscript of the Qur'an in the world. The dates and texts of the early manuscripts of the Qur'an have been used as evidence to support traditional Islamic views and to cast doubt on them by skeptics. A large number of existing manuscripts and fragments after the first 100 years of reported canoeing have made the text ripe for scholarly discussion.

Read full story
61 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy