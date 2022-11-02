By the end of the century, Africa is predicted to have the largest economy in the world

Ingram Atkinson

Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IEFp_0io1xGfS00
Shelagh Murphy

Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential possibly larger than any other continent. It has a population of 1.216 billion people, more than half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa.

The youth of Africa is a key factor in its future. With a young population and growing middle class, Africa will be the youngest continent in the world within the next few years—and that's not just because we're talking about population growth here. The fact that there are enormous numbers of people who want to get ahead on their own terms is also an important consideration.

Africa's problems are not a result of technology. The continent has been stuck in a cycle of poverty for centuries, and technology is not the only solution to that problem. Technology can help, but it can also make things more complicated.

The internet has opened up access to information and communication; however, it also makes us dependent on our devices for almost everything we do online. This dependence on technology means that we spend less time with our families or friends face-to-face than ever before—and this lack of face-to-face contact leads directly into another problem: loneliness. Since people spend all day staring at screens instead of interacting with others in person (or even watching TV), they start feeling isolated from society as a whole due to lack of social interaction opportunities within their immediate vicinity."

Entrepreneurship is a great way to create jobs in Africa. It's more important than ever before, because it can help people get out of poverty and into the middle class. Entrepreneurship isn't just for entrepreneurs—anyone can start an entrepreneurial venture and make money from it, whether they've got an idea or not.

This video by Dylan Page on TikTok showcases a potential outcome of this massive growth.

Take a look and see for yourself.

@dylan.page

What scenario do you see playing out for Africa??🤔

♬ original sound - Dylan Page

Entrepreneurship is also a great way for Africans who don't have access to traditional financial institutions or resources like banks or credit cards (which are often expensive) to start earning extra income through their own business ideas. This means you could go from being poor all your life with no opportunity at all, but if given the right tools by which one could make money then suddenly become rich overnight!

Experts believe that the African economy will grow at an average of 5% per year over the next decade. This is compared to 3.2% for the world as a whole, and 2.7% for Europe.

Africa is a relatively cheap place to launch businesses. The cost of living in Africa is lower than it is in many developed countries, making it easier for entrepreneurs to start their own businesses. In addition, access to capital has increased significantly and this has helped fuel growth across the continent.

Another factor that makes starting a business easier in Africa than elsewhere is that there are many opportunities for entrepreneurs across different sectors including retail (selling goods), finance (banking) and technology such as mobile payments.

The continent's economy has grown rapidly over the last decade, and it will continue growing for years to come. Its population is young and growing fast, with 40% of its population under the age of 15. There’s also plenty of natural resources in Africa that make it an enticing place for investors who want their money making them more money than ever before.

There are many factors contributing to this growth: low wages compared with other countries; cheap energy costs; low tax rates (and even no taxes); a high level of economic freedom thanks in part due to how little regulation there is; good infrastructure networks like roads and railroads which in part have been built by Chinese companies. This is an issue in of itself but that's for another day.

The Chinese government is investing heavily in Africa. This includes building roads and railways, ports and airports, power stations, dams and bridges.

China's biggest projects include the construction of a new high-speed rail network in Kenya, roads connecting Kenya’s capital Nairobi to its coastlines via Uganda or Rwanda.; as well as railway lines linking southern Sudan with Ethiopia

Corruption is a huge problem in Africa. It’s not just about how corrupt people behave or what they do, but also about how corrupt governments can make it difficult for businesses and people to operate. Corruption has a negative impact on the economy by making it difficult for companies and investors to get access to raw materials, land or labor and by keeping money from reaching its intended recipients in an efficient manner—which means that much of Africa's growth will be limited by corruption issues until those problems are addressed properly by governments at all levels.

Corruption also plays a role in technology adoption in Africa: if companies cannot distribute their products easily across borders within countries, then they're less likely to consider investing there because they don't think customers will be able to buy what they make locally (and thus depend upon imports).

Despite challenges, many experts believe that Africa has huge potential to become a center of global growth and prosperity in the next few decades.

A number of factors are contributing to this rapid economic expansion: an improved business environment, higher levels of education and better infrastructure are just some examples. Overall, these changes have created an environment where businesses can thrive by opening up new markets or offering products or services that consumers want but cannot find elsewhere on their home turf (e.g., mobile money).

However, there are still many challenges preventing Africa from reaching its full potential—and beyond—including political instability; lack of access to basic infrastructure such as electricity; high levels crime/violence against civilians; low productivity levels due largely due poor education systems.

What do you think?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

