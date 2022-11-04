After eating metal throughout his life, Man decides to eat an entire Airplane

It's not everyday that someone consumes a whole plane

Michel Lotito is a French entertainer most notably known for eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. He took to eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. Lotito's stomach never suffered any serious damage and he was never hospitalized and always had a good appetite. Lotito holds two records in the Guinness Book of World Records: one for the amount of material eaten (1 ton) and another for the amount of metal eaten (9kg).

I started eating metal when I was pretty young, I was about seven or eight.

The man who ate an entire airplane is a fascinating example of the power of adaptation. For example, he could eat things over a long period of time without digesting them. This is partly due to the fact that his stomach adapted to the point where it could eat nearly any type of non-food item without digesting it. However, there was another factor at play: mineral oil! This substance helps prevent choking when swallowing large objects such as airplanes (which are made up mostly out of metal). The man chewed thoroughly while adding mineral oil which helped him swallow without choking on anything or getting trapped in his esophagus (the tube connecting your mouth and throat).

In his career as a stunt eater, he has eaten metal, glass and rubber. His stomach is able to digest these non-food items without digesting them.

It took him about 2 years( to fully consume the Cessna 150 which was an airplane. He died of natural causes on June 25, 2007 in Grenoble, France. He was 57 years old.

