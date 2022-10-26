Meet the girl that kept a diary of her life during World War 2

Ingram Atkinson

Despite being a child, Anne Frank decades after her death has inspired and revealed a glimpse of her life during the war

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1UAw_0imdCLwx00
Anne FrankWikipedia

The world knows Anne Frank as the young girl who lived in hiding with her family during World War II. She kept a diary that has become well known, but few people know the incredible story behind it. Here are some key facts about Anne Frank and her diary as well as her life before and after she went into hiding:

Anne Frank was born on June 12, 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany. Her father, Otto Frank, was born in Frankfurt on March 1875 and her mother Edith Hollander Frank was born in Frankfurt on January 6, 1880.

In 1933, the Franks moved to Amsterdam. They could escape Nazi persecution by living in a country that was not governed by Hitler's Germany. The family lived in an annexe of their apartment building for several years before moving into an attic room on the top floor of their new home.

In this new space, Anne and her sister Margot began writing down their thoughts and feelings about what happened during World War II (1939-1945) when they were hiding from persecution under the name "Het Achterhuis." Their writings became known as The Diary of Anne Frank: A Young Girl's Notebook"

In May 1940, the Nazis conquered Holland, allowing no one of Jewish lineage to leave. The Franks were forced to move from Frankfurt to Amsterdam. At this time they were also given two passes — one each for Otto and Anne — allowing them to travel within Germany on business or pleasure but not outside its borders (except when traveling with their family).

Otto Frank was a German Jew who was born in Frankfurt, Germany. He had two brothers and three sisters, but he did not have a religious background or political activity. The family lived well-to-do lives and had enough money to pay their bills on time as long as they did not spend it all at once.

Two months later, in September, Anne started a diary. She named it Kitty and wrote about her life in hiding for two years until August 1944. She wrote about her family and friends, as well as the daily activities of their hiding place.

Anne was an idealist who believed that if people worked together for peace and justice they could achieve these ideals even when facing adversity. This view led Anne to develop friendships with other young people from different backgrounds who shared her ideas on how society should be organized; these friendships helped strengthen Anne's sense of identity as well as provide support during times when she felt alone or scared.

After two years of living at the annexe, a cleaning lady named Miep Gies found a hidden room that contained Anne's diary. She gave it to Anne's father when he returned from Auschwitz in June 1945. Otto Frank edited and published it in English under the name Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.

On December 2nd 1945, Otto edited and published a version of his daughter's diary under the name The Annexe Diary of a Young Girl . Although it was not immediately known to most people, this was the first time that her personal story had been published in English.

The text included:

  • A preface by Otto Frank;
  • An introduction by Margot Frank
  • Anne's own words about how she felt about living in hiding for two years;
  • Numerous photographs taken during those years

Anne Frank kept an incredibly detailed diary while she was forced to live in hiding with her family during World War II. The diary, which she wrote under the pseudonym "A.F.," is called The Diary of a Young Girl and has been translated into more than 60 languages. It was published after the war in 1947, when it became an instant sensation.

What do you think?

Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# Celebrity

Comments / 12

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you.

California State
11548 followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

“As long as you love me and I love you” Man with dementia fails to recognize daughter but still loves her

Dementia can be a heart breaking disease, however even in the midst of it all, this family proves that there may be a silver lining. Depending on the time period and age category under study, the proportion of seniors with dementia is falling from 1% to 2.5% annually.

Read full story
29 comments

Homeless man asks rich woman on a date and they instantly fell in love

Love is a very delicate emotion however, true love can be hard to find. A little more than eight in ten (88%) Americans said they got married because of love, ahead of making a lifelong commitment (81%) and having a partner (76%).

Read full story
56 comments

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.

Read full story
169 comments

Experts predict that Africa will have the largest economy in the world

Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential. Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential possibly larger than any other continent. It has a population of 1.216 billion people, more than half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa.

Read full story
48 comments

Meet the man that ate an entire airplane

It's not everyday that someone consumes a whole plane. Michel Lotito is a French entertainer most notably known for eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. He took to eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. Lotito's stomach never suffered any serious damage and he was never hospitalized and always had a good appetite. Lotito holds two records in the Guinness Book of World Records: one for the amount of material eaten (1 ton) and another for the amount of metal eaten (9kg).

Read full story
4 comments

'Annoying' woman asks colleague very personal questions sparking debate online

What would you do if your coworker invaded your personal space?. The online post was published on October 24th and it details how a recent hire has been behaving 'abnormally' at the author's company.

Read full story
4 comments

Man goes viral after turning his eye into a flashlight

Even in the worst situations, humans have found a way to prevail and this is one of those times. Cancer of the eye is something that isn't common. According to Yale Medicine, "There are often no early symptoms or warning signs, especially if the cancer is small and not located close to the vital structures of the eye." However, despite this man's unfortunate circumstances, he has made the best of his situation and has stunned the internet in the process.

Read full story
3 comments

Archaeologists discovered the oldest Qur'an in the entire world

This is undoubtably the oldest manuscript of the Qur'an in the world. The dates and texts of the early manuscripts of the Qur'an have been used as evidence to support traditional Islamic views and to cast doubt on them by skeptics. A large number of existing manuscripts and fragments after the first 100 years of reported canoeing have made the text ripe for scholarly discussion.

Read full story
60 comments

How Religion and Science changed after the result of a devastating pandemic

Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.

Read full story

Scientists have concluded that Obesity may be a disease

Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases. Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and stroke, while 7 out of 10 deaths in the United States are caused by chronic diseases? Obesity has been with human beings throughout history, but it wasn’t until the mid- 1960’s when it started getting noticed. This is because there weren’t any surveys conducted on obesity before 1963. After the survey was conducted, they noticed that there were a plethora of spikes in obese members of American society compared to the past. If obesity isn’t kept in check, it can lower someone’s life expectancy by 3 years, and depending upon the severity, it can decrease someone’s life expectancy by 10 years.

Read full story
32 comments

Homeless man is asked to leave coffee shop and man's reaction goes viral

What would you do if you saw someone in need of help?. It's not everyday that we get to witness extreme acts of kindness and this is the perfect example of a Good Samaritan. Since its publication, the video has since gone viral receiving 11,500 upvotes and over 1000 comments on Reddit. So what were the events that led up to the homeless man being asked to leave and what did the Good Samaritan have to say about it?

Read full story
234 comments

After partnering with Leonardo DiCaprio, man scams country out of billions

Money laundering is typically used for small amounts, imagine laundering over $4bn. The most expensive fraud in history has been exposed and it involves one of the former richest men on earth: Jho Low. The United States government is investigating how billions of dollars were embezzled from state investment funds by this Malaysian businessman and his connections.

Read full story
26 comments

This revolutionary city will cost $500 billion to build and has shocked architects from around the world

Saudi Arabia is revolutionizing how we think about cities. Saudi Arabia is planning to build a 500-mile-long mega-city. The city, dubbed 'The Line' is constructed along an artificial river, and will be home to more than 1 million people. The city will be built along 'The Line,' a stretch of greenery that will house schools, a transportation system and parks.

Read full story
26 comments

Man goes viral after placing hand in water, the reason is baffling

At first glance nothing appears out of the ordinary until you take a closer look. Bioluminescence is not a rare phenomenon in nature however, this is a particularly interesting case. Published on October 19, the user by the name u/Ben_Pars took to Reddit and shared a video of a person placing their hands in the water of the southern coastline of Iran where bioluminescence created by phytoplankton can be observed.

Read full story
11 comments

A mugshot got a man a modeling career

Published on October 19, the user's u/somelittleindiankid post has since gone viral receiving nearly 16,000 likes and 308 comments as of publication. The post includes the image of the mugshot of a man alongside a photo of him as a model. So, how did he go from getting a mughot taken to becoming a model? Let me explain.

Read full story
123 comments

Woman tells sister not to have another child, sparks debate online

What would you do if your family had your best interest at heart but it didn't align with what ou think?. The quintessential American image of a family with 2.5 children may not be as relevant as it used to be. In 2021, a family had an average of 1.93 children under the age of 18 per household in the United States. This is down from 2.33 children under the age of 18 per household in 1960. If there's one thing America is known for, it's its diversity.

Read full story
22 comments

Meet the couple that tried to cash a bill with Donald Trump's face

Published on October 18, the online post has now gone viral receiving nearly 40,000 upvotes and over 3700 comments. The post reads as follow,. I work at a bank, a couple just came in wanting to cash this and claimed it was real gold and legal tender.

Read full story
300 comments

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.

Read full story
20 comments

Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise

This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.

Read full story
543 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy