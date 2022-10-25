'Annoying' woman asks colleague very personal questions sparking debate online

What would you do if your coworker invaded your personal space?

The online post was published on October 24th and it details how a recent hire has been behaving 'abnormally' at the author's company.

According to the author, he had been trying to be friendly and get to know the new employee that his company had recently recruited. Every time he's attempted to talk to her, she makes me feel awkward. For instance, when she asks if the author has kids, he responds with a smile and says that he doesn't and adds that he's even talked to his fiancé about getting a vasectomy so he won't have to take birth control in the future. The author states that she tells him he can get an IUD. The author claims that she was upset by his response and that he shouldn't claim he never wants children.

Because the author recently met her and she's been disagreeing with him about a personal matter, he ends the conversation since he doesn't feel like he has to explain why. The author claims that since then, every discussion she has had with him has left the author feeling strange. He claims that there were other occasions throughout the weekend where other coworkers complained that she was interfering with with clients while she was following them. He goes on to say that she also doesn't make the effort to learn new things on her own. The author states that it irritates him because she seems to be impeding everyone's ability to do business as they see fit rather than watching and learning.

