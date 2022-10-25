Man goes viral after turning his eye into a flashlight

Even in the worst situations, humans have found a way to prevail and this is one of those times

Cancer of the eye is something that isn't common. According to Yale Medicine, "There are often no early symptoms or warning signs, especially if the cancer is small and not located close to the vital structures of the eye." However, despite this man's unfortunate circumstances, he has made the best of his situation and has stunned the internet in the process.

Since being published on October 23rd, the video has gone viral receiving over 64,000 upvotes and nearly 2,000 comments. So, how does he have a flashlight for an eye?

As seen in the video the man lost his eye due to cancer and as a result turned it into a functioning flashlight. He can be seen turning off the lights a room and consequently turning on his 'eye' flashlight. He states that it has a 20hr battery life and doesn't get hot. For his own safety, he doesn't use it at full capacity. He claims that he will work toward using it at full capacity. According to the man, he calls it his 'Titanium Skull Lamp' and states that it's perfect for reading in the dark. All the hardware and the power source is contained within the prosthetic eye.

