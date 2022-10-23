Scientists have concluded that Obesity may be a disease

Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases

Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and stroke, while 7 out of 10 deaths in the United States are caused by chronic diseases? Obesity has been with human beings throughout history, but it wasn’t until the mid- 1960’s when it started getting noticed. This is because there weren’t any surveys conducted on obesity before 1963. After the survey was conducted, they noticed that there were a plethora of spikes in obese members of American society compared to the past. If obesity isn’t kept in check, it can lower someone’s life expectancy by 3 years, and depending upon the severity, it can decrease someone’s life expectancy by 10 years.

The Surgeon General reports an estimated 300,000 deaths per year may be attributed to obesity. People who are obese have a 50–100% increased risk of death from all causes.What’s obesity, you might ask? Obesity is a condition involving excessive body fat which can later lead to health problems. According to the American Medical Association’s 2013 “Council on Science and Public Health Report”, they stated that obesity is a disease. First off, what is classified as a disease? A disease is one that;

Impairs the normal functioning of some feature of your body Has typical signs and symptoms that are either viewable or internal Causes harm or injury

Obesity fulfills all of these criteria causes injury, has signs and observable symptoms and causes impairment on the body. If nothing is done, the medical costs that are related to obesity will skyrocket, leading America at a loss that could easily be avoided.The more obese people become the mortality rate in America and also the world will increase. Since adults dominate this region the nation’s labor force will diminish. This will lead to a worsened economy.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.