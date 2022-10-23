Scientists have concluded that Obesity may be a disease

Ingram Atkinson

Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAPhV_0ijOWH8h00
Karolina Grabowska

Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and stroke, while 7 out of 10 deaths in the United States are caused by chronic diseases? Obesity has been with human beings throughout history, but it wasn’t until the mid- 1960’s when it started getting noticed. This is because there weren’t any surveys conducted on obesity before 1963. After the survey was conducted, they noticed that there were a plethora of spikes in obese members of American society compared to the past. If obesity isn’t kept in check, it can lower someone’s life expectancy by 3 years, and depending upon the severity, it can decrease someone’s life expectancy by 10 years.

The Surgeon General reports an estimated 300,000 deaths per year may be attributed to obesity. People who are obese have a 50–100% increased risk of death from all causes.What’s obesity, you might ask? Obesity is a condition involving excessive body fat which can later lead to health problems. According to the American Medical Association’s 2013 “Council on Science and Public Health Report”, they stated that obesity is a disease. First off, what is classified as a disease? A disease is one that;

  1. Impairs the normal functioning of some feature of your body
  2. Has typical signs and symptoms that are either viewable or internal
  3. Causes harm or injury

Obesity fulfills all of these criteria causes injury, has signs and observable symptoms and causes impairment on the body. If nothing is done, the medical costs that are related to obesity will skyrocket, leading America at a loss that could easily be avoided.The more obese people become the mortality rate in America and also the world will increase. Since adults dominate this region the nation’s labor force will diminish. This will lead to a worsened economy.

What do you think?

Don‘t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# viral# fitness# 2022# disease

Comments / 28

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you.

California State
10688 followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

Meet the man that ate an entire airplane

It's not everyday that someone consumes a whole plane. Michel Lotito is a French entertainer most notably known for eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. He took to eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. Lotito's stomach never suffered any serious damage and he was never hospitalized and always had a good appetite. Lotito holds two records in the Guinness Book of World Records: one for the amount of material eaten (1 ton) and another for the amount of metal eaten (9kg).

Read full story
2 comments

Meet the girl that kept a diary of her life during World War 2

Despite being a child, Anne Frank decades after her death has inspired and revealed a glimpse of her life during the war. The world knows Anne Frank as the young girl who lived in hiding with her family during World War II. She kept a diary that has become well known, but few people know the incredible story behind it. Here are some key facts about Anne Frank and her diary as well as her life before and after she went into hiding:

Read full story
4 comments

'Annoying' woman asks colleague very personal questions sparking debate online

What would you do if your coworker invaded your personal space?. The online post was published on October 24th and it details how a recent hire has been behaving 'abnormally' at the author's company.

Read full story
4 comments

Man goes viral after turning his eye into a flashlight

Even in the worst situations, humans have found a way to prevail and this is one of those times. Cancer of the eye is something that isn't common. According to Yale Medicine, "There are often no early symptoms or warning signs, especially if the cancer is small and not located close to the vital structures of the eye." However, despite this man's unfortunate circumstances, he has made the best of his situation and has stunned the internet in the process.

Read full story
3 comments

Archaeologists discovered the oldest Qur'an in the entire world

This is undoubtably the oldest manuscript of the Qur'an in the world. The dates and texts of the early manuscripts of the Qur'an have been used as evidence to support traditional Islamic views and to cast doubt on them by skeptics. A large number of existing manuscripts and fragments after the first 100 years of reported canoeing have made the text ripe for scholarly discussion.

Read full story
56 comments

How Religion and Science changed after the result of a devastating pandemic

Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.

Read full story

Homeless man is asked to leave coffee shop and man's reaction goes viral

What would you do if you saw someone in need of help?. It's not everyday that we get to witness extreme acts of kindness and this is the perfect example of a Good Samaritan. Since its publication, the video has since gone viral receiving 11,500 upvotes and over 1000 comments on Reddit. So what were the events that led up to the homeless man being asked to leave and what did the Good Samaritan have to say about it?

Read full story
233 comments

Meet the fugitive who once had more spending power than anyone on Earth

Money laundering is typically used for small amounts, imagine laundering over $4bn. The most expensive fraud in history has been exposed and it involves one of the former richest men on earth: Jho Low. The United States government is investigating how billions of dollars were embezzled from state investment funds by this Malaysian businessman and his connections.

Read full story

This revolutionary city will cost $500 billion to build and has shocked architects from around the world

Saudi Arabia is revolutionizing how we think about cities. Saudi Arabia is planning to build a 500-mile-long mega-city. The city, dubbed 'The Line' is constructed along an artificial river, and will be home to more than 1 million people. The city will be built along 'The Line,' a stretch of greenery that will house schools, a transportation system and parks.

Read full story
26 comments

Man goes viral after placing hand in water, the reason is baffling

At first glance nothing appears out of the ordinary until you take a closer look. Bioluminescence is not a rare phenomenon in nature however, this is a particularly interesting case. Published on October 19, the user by the name u/Ben_Pars took to Reddit and shared a video of a person placing their hands in the water of the southern coastline of Iran where bioluminescence created by phytoplankton can be observed.

Read full story
11 comments

A mugshot got a man a modeling career

Published on October 19, the user's u/somelittleindiankid post has since gone viral receiving nearly 16,000 likes and 308 comments as of publication. The post includes the image of the mugshot of a man alongside a photo of him as a model. So, how did he go from getting a mughot taken to becoming a model? Let me explain.

Read full story
123 comments

Woman tells sister not to have another child, sparks debate online

What would you do if your family had your best interest at heart but it didn't align with what ou think?. The quintessential American image of a family with 2.5 children may not be as relevant as it used to be. In 2021, a family had an average of 1.93 children under the age of 18 per household in the United States. This is down from 2.33 children under the age of 18 per household in 1960. If there's one thing America is known for, it's its diversity.

Read full story
22 comments

Meet the couple that tried to cash a bill with Donald Trump's face

Published on October 18, the online post has now gone viral receiving nearly 40,000 upvotes and over 3700 comments. The post reads as follow,. I work at a bank, a couple just came in wanting to cash this and claimed it was real gold and legal tender.

Read full story
300 comments

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.

Read full story
16 comments

Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise

This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.

Read full story
506 comments

'Only' book in the world no one can see or touch

Imagine books so dangerous that they must be protected by a lead lined casing. The books mentioned belonged to Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie. Her work with radium and polonium involved a lot of radiation. So much in fact, that this was the reason she died. To this day her notebooks are very radioactive and any physical contact with them will surely kill you.

Read full story
34 comments

The disturbing history of the Catholic Church

Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.

Read full story
298 comments

The mysterious Book of Enoch and the reasoning it’s not in the Bible is interesting

The book of Enoch contains a lot of info that was controversial for it's time. The book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious work, traditionally ascribed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. It has been completely lost and its various sections have been scattered throughout various works. The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably was composed at the end of the 1st century BC."

Read full story
654 comments

Woman starts wedding after dad forgets, sparks debate

What would you do if your father was late to your wedding for 'selfish' reasons?. The bride's entrance down the aisle is one of the most cherished parts of any wedding day. The marriage adventure begins as guests—and frequently even the soon-to-be spouse—see the wedding dress for the first time. Fathers traditionally accompany their daughters down the aisle. She is then offered to her spouse for marriage when they arrive at the altar.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy