After partnering with Leonardo DiCaprio, man scams country out of billions

Money laundering is typically used for small amounts, imagine laundering over $4bn

The most expensive fraud in history has been exposed and it involves one of the former richest men on earth: Jho Low. The United States government is investigating how billions of dollars were embezzled from state investment funds by this Malaysian businessman and his connections.

Jho Low rose to power in Malaysia with the help of a few powerful and connected friends in the Malaysian government.

Jho Low was a friend of Prime Minister Najib Razak, who appointed him as Deputy Finance Minister in 2009. He also had close relationships with 1MDB CEO Arul Kandavel and other top politicians such as former Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who became Finance Minister after Najib's election victory over Mahathir Mohamad in 2013.

By using his connections to these people and their companies (e.g., SRC International), he was able to get access to billions of dollars worth of state funds for personal use or investments through shell companies set up by him or family members

Jho Low is a Malaysian businessman and former public official who has been a fugitive since 2018. He has been under Malaysia's and international criminal investigation for leading a conspiracy that misappropriated billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a strategic development company, of which he was an unofficial advisor.

The money was laundered through a complex network of shell companies and bank accounts. Some of the funds were used to fund lavish lifestyles for the Malaysian prime minister and his wife.

The investigation by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) found that Jho Low had been involved in “a broad-based effort to move hundreds of millions of dollars through transactions across multiple jurisdictions”, according to a statement released by DOJ's Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section on Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg News, which first reported on news about the DOJ probe into Jho Low’s finances back in December 2018, Jho Low had laundered more than $4 billion through Macau casinos and banks between 2011-2012 before he fled Malaysia with some $1 billion worth of cash hidden inside suitcases aboard private jets owned by Macau billionaire Ng Wai Choi who he had been friends with since childhood

On June 20th 2018 1MDB was charged in the US with money laundering. Authorities alleged that $4bn had been misappropriated between 2009 and 2014 by high-level officials at 1MDB and their associates. The charges against Jho Low were filed on July 30th 2018, accusing him of wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to commit money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

The U.S Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York alleges that Jho Low engaged in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud banks out of more than $1 billion through fraudulent transactions for his personal benefit.

The charges brought against two former Goldman Sachs bankers were linked back to Jho Low as they were in contact with a "Malaysian Official 1". This title was believed to refer to Najib Razak but he denied all allegations that he took bribes or kickbacks related to the bank or that he committed fraud or embezzlement related to the fund.