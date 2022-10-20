This revolutionary city will cost $500 billion to build and has shocked architects from around the world

Saudi Arabia is revolutionizing how we think about cities.

Saudi Arabia is planning to build a 500-mile-long mega-city. The city, dubbed 'The Line' is constructed along an artificial river, and will be home to more than 1 million people. The city will be built along 'The Line,' a stretch of greenery that will house schools, a transportation system and parks.

The artificial river will run through the center of the city where it will be linked up with existing waterways using tunnels that can be flooded during extreme weather conditions such as hurricanes or floods.

The line was originally conceptualized by Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a way to create jobs for residents during his economic reforms—which include reducing subsidies on fuel and water bills for 2 million citizens—and has since become a symbol for his modernization efforts.

The Line will be a 500m tall wall that stretches for 500 miles along the Red Sea. It will house schools, parks and other amenities for more than 1 million people.

The Line is also home to a transportation system that connects it all together: buses run by autonomous vehicles powered by solar energy; taxis driven without human drivers; and trains with no rails or tracks at all (trust us when we say this—it's pretty amazing).

Saudi Arabia is a country of over 28 million people, with a population density of 1 person per square kilometer. Its capital city, Riyadh, has a population of more than 6 million people and it's growing fast—in fact, the city will be home to more than 1 million people once complete! This makes it one of the most densely populated places on Earth and also one with plenty of space for development when compared to other regional hubs like Singapore or Hong Kong where you're lucky if you can squeeze in just one skyscraper before hitting water (or air).

The Line will be built along both sides of an artificial river in order to create an urban area where people live side by side with nature while still having their own space around them; everything from homes and businesses will be connected via bridges that span across gaps between buildings so residents don't have far distances between themselves when walking outside during breaks at work or school.

