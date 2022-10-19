A mugshot got a man a modeling career

When life gives you lemons, become a model

Published on October 19, the user's u/somelittleindiankid post has since gone viral receiving nearly 16,000 likes and 308 comments as of publication. The post includes the image of the mugshot of a man alongside a photo of him as a model. So, how did he go from getting a mughot taken to becoming a model? Let me explain.

In May of 2017, the man in the photo, Mekhi Alante Lucky, was arrested for driving a vehicle that was stolen as well as his involvement in speeding. Later after his arrest is when his mugshot was taken. Despite this unfortunate event happening to him, it may have been his stroke of luck. Not only did he avoid jail time, but also gained huge popularity over the internet for his beauty as well as his unique condition. Mekhi Alante Lucky has a condition known as heterochromia, which causes his irises to be different colors; in this case blue and brown. In August of 2017, he got signed to the fashion agency, St. Claire Modeling.

However, Lucky isn't the only person to have gotten popular from his mugshot. Jeremy Meeks, who also had been arrested prior to Lucky, become argueably more famous than Lucky for his striking blue eyes. Nonetheless, both individuals demostrate how unfortunate circumstances can be used to turn things around.

