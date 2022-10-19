Woman tells sister not to have another child, sparks debate online

What would you do if your family had your best interest at heart but it didn't align with what ou think?

The quintessential American image of a family with 2.5 children may not be as relevant as it used to be. In 2021, a family had an average of 1.93 children under the age of 18 per household in the United States. This is down from 2.33 children under the age of 18 per household in 1960. If there's one thing America is known for, it's its diversity.

The author starts by saying that her sister never wanted to get married that she doesn’t like marriage but she still wanted to have children. The author claims that she had a baby with her long term boyfriend. SHe goes on to say that her boyfriend doesn't support her in any way.

The author states that he doesn’t work, he gets disability so he pays for some bills but not much, he doesn’t help with housework and that he rarely helps with their now 1.5 year old. She states that he plays video games all day. The author says that she's seen it when she comes over to babysit. The author's sister works from home so she will be on a wireless headset having a conference call with the baby on her hip while she’s cleaning the kitchen and her boyfriend will be playing video games in the living room. The author claims that that’s the situation every time she comes over and her sister tells her that’s what it’s always like.

The author work full time as a nurse so she comes over to help when she can but she alsos work a third shift and her sister lives almost 2 hours away so she calims that it’s hard for her to help a lot. The author's sister has gotten mad at her numerous times for not helping babysit enough. The author had a 2 week vacation last winter and her sister got mad at her for not babysitting while she was on vacation. The author states that she wants to help because she loves her sister and her niece but works a lot and that the drive is long and she's tired most of the time.

The author says that two weeks ago they were talking and her sister told her that she and her boyfriend were going to try for another baby soon and if things work out they were hoping to have another baby by next Thanksgiving. The author said to her “Are you sure it’s a good idea to have a second baby when your boyfriend barely helps you with the first one?”

Her sister got defensive and tried to tell her that he does help some but the author reminded her that she tells her how he doesn’t help, and that she's seen for herself how he plays video games while she does everything. Her sister got frustrated and said “Well maybe if you helped more then it wouldn’t seem like everything is on my shoulders.” After some back and forth between them, the author got up and left.

The author's sister told her mom what she said and her mom got mad at her saying she was [ ] for upsetting her sister and her brother got on her about it as well. The author states that she doesn't think she was an [ ].

