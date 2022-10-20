Meet the couple that tried to cash a bill with Donald Trump's face

This couple took counterfeiting to another level

Published on October 18, the online post has now gone viral receiving nearly 40,000 upvotes and over 3700 comments. The post reads as follow,

I work at a bank, a couple just came in wanting to cash this and claimed it was real gold and legal tender

The post consists of an image of the the 'gold' bill with Trump's face on it. Don't believe me?

The bill is most definitely a fake and whether the claim that it is gold can be heavily contested. In the US, there is no bill denomination that is $5000 as well as any with the former president's face on it.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, there are an estimated $70 million worth of counterfeit notes in circulation, with approximately 1 counterfeit note in circulation for every 10,000 notes of real currency, up to a limit of $200 million, or real banknotes. One counterfeit note for every 4,000 notes. However, these figures are based on annual counterfeit seizure rates, and the actual counterfeit inventory is unknown, as some transactions have seen counterfeit notes successfully circulated.

A very high quality counterfeit $100 bill, the Superdollar is one of the most popular counterfeit US dollar bills and was still in production after 2007. The Congressional Research Service conducted an investigation and concluded by accusing North Korea of ​​being responsible for its production, but North Korea denied any involvement with the Superdollar. However, this is definitely not a Superdollar.

