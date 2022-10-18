Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Ingram Atkinson

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQUt8_0icx3MY200
Antonio Filigno

In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.

The Bible also tells us that these giants were violent, destructive and caused much suffering in their wake. Giants are mentioned in the Bible, Quran and other ancient texts. They are also recorded in Chinese and Indian mythology as well. What does this mean for our modern understanding of these creatures?

In order to understand why these people were called giants, you have to look at what they did. Giants were known for their strength and power. They could lift heavy rocks or trees on their shoulders like children would do today with their playthings.

The sons of God were angels. They were the ones who had intercourse with human women, resulting in their offspring being giants. The daughters of men were human women. These women gave birth to giants who became evil and violent.

Genesis 6 tells us that the sin of Noah's day was that the Nephilim were on the earth. The word "Nephilim" means giants or monsters. They were the offspring of sons of God and daughters of men, with whom they cohabited after their expulsion from Eden (Genesis 6:1).

The Nephilim were the offspring of angels and humans. They had a lot of power, but they were not very smart. The Nephilim were destroyed by God when he sent a flood to destroy all life on Earth because of their wickedness and evil.

The Nephilim are not the same as angels in the Bible, because they were not human beings who lived during that time period; instead fallen angels who mated with human women in order to produce hybrid sons (Nephilim) instead of having normal children with normal parents who have no otherworldly DNA or abilities. Whether the Nephilim existed is up to your own interpretation.

What do you think? Do you believe the Nephilim existed?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

