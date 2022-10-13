Woman starts wedding after dad forgets, sparks debate

What would you do if your father was late to your wedding for 'selfish' reasons?

The bride's entrance down the aisle is one of the most cherished parts of any wedding day. The marriage adventure begins as guests—and frequently even the soon-to-be spouse—see the wedding dress for the first time. Fathers traditionally accompany their daughters down the aisle. She is then offered to her spouse for marriage when they arrive at the altar.

This sentiment however, was not held by a woman who described her wedding experience and how her dad forgot about it and the reason might surprise you. The post published on October 12, has gone viral receiving over 14,500 upvotes and nearly 1300 comments. The author claims that she loves her dad and that he loves her. She says that he has a weird need to be useful to others. She says that he has missed countless events that mattered to her because he was doing someone a favor. She told him that if he was late for her wedding she would not wait for him.

She assumes that he forgot because someone from his church needed some help with their car on that Saturday. The author states that she did not hesitate. She had her uncle ready to go. She says that her uncle has always been there when her dad let her down. Her dad showed up twenty minutes into the ceremony. The author assumes he thought she would wait for him. She claims that at the reception he was crying because she was his only daughter. She took away his only chance to do this. She states that she is just sick of being an afterthought. Her mom says that she hurt him. She thinks he has hurt her by never putting her first.

What do you think? Is she in the wrong? Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.