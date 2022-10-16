"Never use fabric softener. It's a waste of money." Man on TikTok goes viral after sharing laundry tips

Ingram Atkinson

"Never use fabric softener. It's a waste of money."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcD80_0iVF9npG00
Bia Sousa

More than 80% of American households have a washing machine, and ownership rates are even higher in Germany, Russia, Spain, the UK, Canada, Italy, Japan, and Turkey. The washing machines and dryers market is a significant element of the household appliances industry, with future sales expected to approach 70 billion US dollars annually.

With washing machines and dryers being vital aspects of households, CR test engineer Rich Handel took to TikTok to share 5 things he wouldn't do as a laundry expert. The viral video has received nearly 570,000 likes, 7,000,000 views and over 3,000 comments. So, what are these 5 things he would not do as a laundry expert?

Take a look at the video and see for yourself.

@consumerreports CR test engineer Rich Handel says it's time to free yourself from the grips of fabric softener 🙌. Learn more at cr.org/laundry5things #laundrytok #cleantok #5thingsiwouldneverdo ♬ original sound - Consumer Reports

As seen in the video the first thing to do is to one, never use fabric softener. He claims that it's a waste of money. Not only can irritate sensitive skin, it can leave a layer of residue on your clothes and reduce the absorption of your towels.

The second thing is to not strip your laundry in the bathtub. Why you may ask? Well, he says that you can get the same results with your washing machine with a lot less work in mass. He claims that you can use the extra rent or rinse and spin cycle without detergent.

What's the third thing? Don't use more than the minimum amount of laundry detergent for most medium loads. Detergent is quite concentrated. He goes on to say that using too much can leave residue on your clothes and machine.

Save your money.

Fourth thing is to never put stained clothing in the dryer until you know for sure that the stain is out. Rich Handel claims that the heat from the dryer sets the stain and you lose your chance to get that stain out.

Last but not least, don't over stuff your washing machine. He says that it doesn't allow the clothes in the detergent to circulate. Same thing goes for your dryer. Over stuffing it doesn't allow the air to circulate among the low.

What do you think? Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# laundry# home# viral# tiktok# life hack

Comments / 26

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you.

California State
9416 followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

A mugshot got a man a modeling career

Published on October 19, the user's u/somelittleindiankid post has since gone viral receiving nearly 16,000 likes and 308 comments as of publication. The post includes the image of the mugshot of a man alongside a photo of him as a model. So, how did he go from getting a mughot taken to becoming a model? Let me explain.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman tells sister not to have another child, sparks debate online

What would you do if your family had your best interest at heart but it didn't align with what ou think?. The quintessential American image of a family with 2.5 children may not be as relevant as it used to be. In 2021, a family had an average of 1.93 children under the age of 18 per household in the United States. This is down from 2.33 children under the age of 18 per household in 1960. If there's one thing America is known for, it's its diversity.

Read full story
6 comments

Meet the couple that tried to cash a bill with Donald Trump's face

Published on October 18, the online post has now gone viral receiving nearly 40,000 upvotes and over 3700 comments. The post reads as follow,. I work at a bank, a couple just came in wanting to cash this and claimed it was real gold and legal tender.

Read full story
216 comments

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.

Read full story
1 comments

Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise

This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.

Read full story
435 comments

'Only' book in the world no one can see or touch

Imagine books so dangerous that they must be protected by a lead lined casing. The books mentioned belonged to Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie. Her work with radium and polonium involved a lot of radiation. So much in fact, that this was the reason she died. To this day her notebooks are very radioactive and any physical contact with them will surely kill you.

Read full story
29 comments

The disturbing history of the Catholic Church

Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.

Read full story
265 comments

The mysterious Book of Enoch and the reasoning it’s not in the Bible is interesting

The book of Enoch contains a lot of info that was controversial for it's time. The book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious work, traditionally ascribed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. It has been completely lost and its various sections have been scattered throughout various works. The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably was composed at the end of the 1st century BC."

Read full story
438 comments

Woman starts wedding after dad forgets, sparks debate

What would you do if your father was late to your wedding for 'selfish' reasons?. The bride's entrance down the aisle is one of the most cherished parts of any wedding day. The marriage adventure begins as guests—and frequently even the soon-to-be spouse—see the wedding dress for the first time. Fathers traditionally accompany their daughters down the aisle. She is then offered to her spouse for marriage when they arrive at the altar.

Read full story
18 comments

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.

Read full story
715 comments

How a Harvard genius became one of America's most notorious terrorists

The life of Ted Kaczynski—from his childhood through adulthood—and how it led him to become one of America's most notorious criminals. Theodore John Kaczynski is a former mathematician who became known as the Unabomber after sending bombs to universities and airlines. He was arrested in 1996 and has been serving his sentence ever since. Despite being an intelligent man, Kaczynski has received criticism for going into hiding rather than facing the consequences of his actions. In this article we'll explore the life of Ted Kaczynski—from his childhood through adulthood—and see how it led him to become one of America's most notorious criminals.

Read full story
2 comments

Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history

The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.

Read full story

The mysterious story of a man from a country that didn't exist

After being taken to a hotel and guarded by 2 men, he disappeared without a trace. In 1954, an unknown man arrived at Tokyo International Airport. The man was well dressed, with a well-groomed appearance and he spoke fluent Japanese, French and Spanish. He had all the documents in order and carried an unusual amount of currency for someone travelling for business. When questioned by immigration officials about his home country, however, he revealed that he was from Taured - a tiny country between France and Spain. Problem was Taured did not exist.

Read full story
19 comments

Meet the most elusive fugitive in American history

The FBI has never closed the case, and it remains open as one of America's most mysterious unsolved cases. There's a lot of mystery surrounding the infamous D.B. Cooper, and it's not just because his real name has never been discovered. The man who carried out this hijacking is still sought after by law enforcement around the world, and no one knows exactly what he looked like or where he went after landing with $200,000 in ransom money and two parachutes. There are theories that he died during his jump from the plane, but there are also those who believe this mysterious stranger is alive today somewhere in hiding somewhere across America or even in Europe—though nobody seems to know for sure!

Read full story
19 comments

Man tells girlfriend she's 'selfish' for complaining about work after his brother's funeral

How would you react to someone who constantly complains about everything?. Less than half of US workers, for the eighth year in a row, are content with their jobs, according to the most recent Conference Board Job Satisfaction study. The percentage of workers who were content with their occupations in 2013 was 47.7, which is much lower than the historical average of 61.1 percent in 1987. Overall job satisfaction has increased from its lowest point by just 0.4 percentage points over the past year (42.6 percent in 2010)

Read full story
32 comments

Woman is rewarded $20,000 for 20 years of service and her reaction is priceless

This woman took devotion to another level and her hard work gets rewarded big time. The average bonus compensation in the United States as of 2021 is 11% of salary for exempt workers, 6.8% for nonexempt salaried workers, and 5.6% for hourly workers. Year-end bonuses are given by 33% of American businesses. Nonproduction bonuses are accessible to 40.5% of all U.S. employees.

Read full story
21 comments

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.

Read full story
555 comments

Meet the man that created the largest empire in history

The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?

Read full story
51 comments

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:

Read full story
60 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy