"Never use fabric softener. It's a waste of money." Man on TikTok goes viral after sharing laundry tips

More than 80% of American households have a washing machine, and ownership rates are even higher in Germany, Russia, Spain, the UK, Canada, Italy, Japan, and Turkey. The washing machines and dryers market is a significant element of the household appliances industry, with future sales expected to approach 70 billion US dollars annually.

With washing machines and dryers being vital aspects of households, CR test engineer Rich Handel took to TikTok to share 5 things he wouldn't do as a laundry expert. The viral video has received nearly 570,000 likes, 7,000,000 views and over 3,000 comments. So, what are these 5 things he would not do as a laundry expert?

As seen in the video the first thing to do is to one, never use fabric softener. He claims that it's a waste of money. Not only can irritate sensitive skin, it can leave a layer of residue on your clothes and reduce the absorption of your towels.

The second thing is to not strip your laundry in the bathtub. Why you may ask? Well, he says that you can get the same results with your washing machine with a lot less work in mass. He claims that you can use the extra rent or rinse and spin cycle without detergent.

What's the third thing? Don't use more than the minimum amount of laundry detergent for most medium loads. Detergent is quite concentrated. He goes on to say that using too much can leave residue on your clothes and machine.

Fourth thing is to never put stained clothing in the dryer until you know for sure that the stain is out. Rich Handel claims that the heat from the dryer sets the stain and you lose your chance to get that stain out.

Last but not least, don't over stuff your washing machine. He says that it doesn't allow the clothes in the detergent to circulate. Same thing goes for your dryer. Over stuffing it doesn't allow the air to circulate among the low.

