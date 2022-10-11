The mysterious story of a man from a country that didn't exist

After being taken to a hotel and guarded by 2 men, he disappeared without a trace.

In 1954, an unknown man arrived at Tokyo International Airport. The man was well dressed, with a well-groomed appearance and he spoke fluent Japanese, French and Spanish. He had all the documents in order and carried an unusual amount of currency for someone travelling for business. When questioned by immigration officials about his home country, however, he revealed that he was from Taured - a tiny country between France and Spain. Problem was Taured did not exist.

He told airport staff he was on holiday but they didn't believe him because they'd never heard of such a place before. The man was well dressed, with a well-groomed appearance and he spoke fluent Japanese, French and Spanish.

He had all the documents in order and carried an unusual amount of currency for someone travelling for business. He also had a French passport, a return ticket to Paris - via Rome - and had stayed in a Tokyo hotel the night before. When questioned by immigration officials about his home country, however, he revealed that he was from Taured. It is unclear whether the man was joking or not. Taured did not exist in 1954, so there is no way for us to know what this man's true identity might be.

It was a tiny country between France and Spain, so small that most people had never heard of it before this mysterious man appeared out of nowhere, claiming he had travelled from there through time. He said he knew all about the land because he'd been there before — but when asked how long ago, he couldn't answer that question either.

According to numerous accounts of the incident (which remain unverified), the baffled officials asked him to point out his nation on a map of Europe - which he proceeded to do. The man then produced a second map which showed European countries as they were in medieval times - back when Taured existed - and claimed he had travelled from there through time. However, after being taken to a hotel and guarded by 2 men, he disappeared without a trace.

