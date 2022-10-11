Meet the most elusive fugitive in American history

The FBI has never closed the case, and it remains open as one of America's most mysterious unsolved cases

There's a lot of mystery surrounding the infamous D.B. Cooper, and it's not just because his real name has never been discovered. The man who carried out this hijacking is still sought after by law enforcement around the world, and no one knows exactly what he looked like or where he went after landing with $200,000 in ransom money and two parachutes. There are theories that he died during his jump from the plane, but there are also those who believe this mysterious stranger is alive today somewhere in hiding somewhere across America or even in Europe—though nobody seems to know for sure!

Flight 305 from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, Washington was a Northwest Airlines flight that took place on November 24, 1971. The hijacker was D.B. Cooper (also known as Dan Cooper).

On that day, he boarded the plane at Portland International Airport with $200 in cash and a parachute before donning an old suit and tie that he had purchased earlier at a local department store. He then approached the cockpit and asked for "a short hop" over Seattle so he could jump out with his suitcase full of money while they flew over the city—a stunt that would go down in history as one of the most daring robberies ever pulled off by someone.

The hijacker demanded $200,000. The hijacker was described as a man in his mid-30s, with neatly trimmed hair and sideburns. He was wearing a dark suit, a black tie and white shirt. The money was delivered to the plane in Seattle.

The bag was handed to a flight attendant who then gave it to Cooper, according to FBI documents obtained by CNN. He then left through a door that led out of the plane and onto snow-covered tarmac where he jumped off into an area filled with trees and bushes where he vanished without a trace.

After hijacking the aircraft and parachuting out of it, Cooper released all of the passengers in exchange for $200,000. He jumped into a nationwide manhunt that lasted for months.

The identity of D.B., as he was known by the FBI, remains a mystery to this day. He is presumed dead, but no one has been able to match his description with any known person in the U.S., or anywhere else for that matter. The closest thing we have to an answer is what happened when he grabbed that bag full of cash from the cockpit door. As soon as Cooper got out of his seat (and presumably took off), two flight attendants saw him running away from the plane and chased after him with their coats on over their clothes—they were clearly trying to help Cooper get away from them rather than capture him; however, they didn't seem too concerned about being shot at by some armed hijacker who might be holding hostages inside!

It is unclear if D.B. Cooper survived his jump or not, but he remains one of the most elusive fugitive in America's history even though technically no one has seen him since 1975.

His disappearance remains one of the most famous unsolved cases in FBI history and it has been featured numerous times on TV shows like Unsolved Mysteries (1987–2002).

