Man tells girlfriend she's 'selfish' for complaining about work after his brother's funeral

Less than half of US workers, for the eighth year in a row, are content with their jobs, according to the most recent Conference Board Job Satisfaction study. The percentage of workers who were content with their occupations in 2013 was 47.7, which is much lower than the historical average of 61.1 percent in 1987. Overall job satisfaction has increased from its lowest point by just 0.4 percentage points over the past year (42.6 percent in 2010)

This sentiment was held by the girlfriend of one particular man. A post by the user u/ihatestuartlittle published on October 9, details his experience with his girlfriend who complained about her job right after the author's brother's funeral. The post has gone viral receiving over 6400 upvotes and nearly 800 comments.

According to the author(22M), his girlfriend(22F) always complains and cries sometimes about her job which the author claims hadn't been a problem until recently. His brother, whom he was extremely close to, sadly passed away unexpectedly about 2 weeks ago. He claims he's barely been holding it together and has been a complete mess.

The author states that about a week ago he had his brother's funeral and his girlfriend couldn't make it because her boss wouldn't let her take the day off of work which according to him was fine and he understood. He claims that she met up with him after work an hour after the funeral, and started crying almost immediately. According to the author, she started venting to him about how much she hates her boss and her schedule and how bad of a day she had at work. Meanwhile the author's whole world felt like it was falling apart and a claims that a piece of his heart was ripped out of his chest.

After she was done rambling about work the author asked her,

Why does everything have to be about you?

He claims that he permanently lost one of the closest people in his life and that she's so selfish that she couldn't even spare him one day of her trivial problems. According to the author, she stopped crying and got mad and drove home and texts him "You're an a**hole"

