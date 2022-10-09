Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos

In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.

Mansa Musa's wealth came from his ability to collect taxes from his subjects through trade routes that ran through West Africa into Tripoli in modern-day Libya (then under Egyptian control). Originally a Berber tribe called "Mansa" meant "king," but when Muslims conquered them and made them Muslim it became more accurate for them to refer to themselves as "Manses."

In 1312, he became known as the richest man in all history. He used his wealth to become a great patron of religion and architecture by building mosques, water reservoirs, palaces and other buildings throughout his empire.

He was a great patron of religion and architecture. He built great mosques, schools and libraries, hospitals and roads. He also founded the University of Timbuktu in Mali that became known as one of the best universities in Africa. Musa built canals for irrigation purposes and bridges for trade with other African countries like Egypt or Morocco where he traveled often during his reign as king of Mali (1312-1337 AD).

He also had dams built to irrigate his land because it had been devastated by drought several times over many years before he came into power - this helps explain why there are so many references about how wealthy he was compared to other kings at this time period

Mansa Musa was a Muslim and his rulers were Muslims. They built great cities, schools and mosques. The Malians converted to Islam during his reign.

One of the first universities in history was built during Mansa Musa's rule, Al-Qarawiyyin University in Fez, Morocco. It was founded by a wealthy merchant from Baghdad who named it after his daughter.

Built more than 1,200 years ago and still operating today, this academic institution is one of the oldest continuously functioning universities in the world. It's also one of only two educational institutions that have been around for so long without being bombed or destroyed.

The Mali Empire had trade routes that linked east and west Africa together, bringing them together in commerce and culture. The Mali Empire was the largest African empire of its time, and one of the most powerful empires in history. It was founded by Mansa Musa (also known as Mansa Suleyman), who came from a family of wealthy traders that traded gold with Egypt and Spain before he became king. Mansa Musa's reign marked many firsts for Africa: it was the first time Europeans saw Africans using advanced technology like clocks.

Mansa Musa, who was the ruler of the Mali Empire in West Africa and one of the richest men in history, had an empire that connected two big regions politically, culturally and economically. The Mali Empire was a powerful empire that had trade routes all over Africa. Mansa Musa’s kingdom was also rich in gold and silver which helped him to be able to pay off his debts as well as build up his army to fight other local rulers who wanted to take over parts of his territory. This made him very wealthy because he could afford expensive items such as armor for guardsmen or even ships (which were used by traders)

