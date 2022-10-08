Meet the man that created the largest empire in history

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utmNU_0iQnkcLg00
MBVisign

You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?

Genghis Khan was born in 1162 in the Altai Mountains in what is now Mongolia. He became one of history's most powerful military leaders and founded an empire that extended from Eastern Europe to Japan, from China to Russia. His armies were feared by his enemies. Many historians estimate that he killed 40 million people during his lifetime—more than any other conqueror before him. His empire stretched across all of Europe, eastern Asia and Russia into Central Asia creating a vast landmass known as the Mongol Empire that lasted for more than 200 years until its final dissolution following Genghis Khan's death in 1227 CE.

The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history, stretching from the Eastern Mediterranean through Russia and into Central Asia, at a time when Western Europe and China were still in their medieval eras.

The Mongols began as nomadic horsemen who migrated out of central Asia to invade China, but they then adopted many aspects of Chinese culture. In 1206 Genghis Khan united all the Mongol tribes under his rule and founded what would become one of the largest empires in human history—the Mongol Empire (1206–1368). This empire spanned nearly 5 million square miles (12 million km2), encompassing most of continental Asia except for regions that were controlled by others—such as Korea or Vietnam—as well as parts of eastern Europe including Poland and Hungary; it also reached into central Europe where it controlled territory between Poland on one side and Hungary on another side with its capital being at Batu Khan's city Khanbaliq near modern Beijing

The descendants of Genghis Khan went on to rule most of modern-day Asia, which includes an area that is home to more than 3 billion people, or almost half of the world’s population.

Khan's army was unlike anything else in the world at that time. It was made up of horse archers, who were highly mobile and could easily move from place to place. The Mongols also had a highly disciplined approach to battle: they would try to surround their enemy and then attack from all sides at once, overwhelming them by sheer weight of numbers.

Genghis Khan had one of the first standing armies in human history, which allowed him to conquer territory faster than any other empire before it. His army was made up of many different ethnic groups from all over the world and was organized into a flexible system that could be deployed anywhere in Asia.

The Mongols' reputation as a fierce warrior culture has been exaggerated by some historians, but they did have a strong sense of honor that valued bravery above all else. This code held true even when attacking cities controlled by other tribal leaders or rival empires; if an attack failed (or if there were no women or children at risk), then those who remained behind would fight on until victory was achieved—even if everyone died! Genghis Khan is said to have had so many wives that he would spend 3 days with one group and then four days with another group.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

