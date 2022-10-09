Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:

The genus Turritopsis was identified in 1883 by the German biologist Hans Georg Amsel. However, the species T. dohrnii was not described scientifically until 1996.

The first known specimen of this jellyfish was collected off the coast of Japan by Japanese divers. It had six tentacles instead of eight (as most other types do), its body shape looked more like an umbrella than usual jellies' and its stomach contained no digestive enzymes whatsoever!

Hydrozoans are a group of marine animals that includes corals, jellyfish and hydras. They're part of the phylum Coelenterata, which also includes flatworms and comb jellies.

Hydrozoans can be found in oceans all over the world—but they only grow when there's enough sunlight for them to photosynthesize (make their own food). This means they can't live in places that don't have sunlight or where there's too little light to support photosynthesis.

Although it is often described as a jellyfish, this is not strictly correct. Although the word "jellyfish" implies that these animals have tentacles, they do not—they have no tentacles at all! Instead of having them (or not), they are actually called hydrozoans and polyps respectively. These two groups of animals are related to each other: both make up part of what's known as the phylum Cnidaria.

It's important to note that while some people might think that their classification should be based on whether or not they have tentacles or even what kind of body plan they use (e.g., only one or two), these terms reflect how we classify organisms—not necessarily how they actually function within an ecosystem or environment.

The life cycle of a jellyfish is similar to that of other kinds of jellyfish. When physically damaged or stressed, it can transform back into its polyp state and then start the life cycle over again. However, T. dohrnii is unique in how it transforms from one form to another: the medusa stage (which looks like a little jellyfish with tentacles) actually becomes part of itself!

The medusa stage starts out as a small blob with no organs at all—this is what we call “pre-medusae”—and grows larger until it reaches about 1 cm in diameter (about 0.39 inches). Afterward, these pre-medusae begin moving around by swimming through seawater currents until they find an area where there's enough food available for them to grow into mature forms: either polyps or medusas. Once they've reached maturity under your microscope lens and grown up enough to eat real food instead off aquarium plants.

Trans differentiation is a process by which an organism can change its genetic makeup. Trans differentiation occurs in response to environmental changes or injury, allowing the organism to survive in new environments. The process involves moving certain genes from one type of tissue into another—for example, moving skin cells into muscle cells and creating a stronger version of that tissue around it.

In this way, trans differentiation allows jellyfish like the immortal jellyfish (also known as Pelagia noctiluca) to live through winter months when their primary food source has died off due to cold temperatures and low salinity levels in ocean waters around North America and Europe; it also helps them thrive during tropical summers when there is plenty of plankton available for them but not much oxygen available for respiration purposes (since it's such low salinity).

When faced with environmental stress, such as starvation or poor conditions, T. dohrnii can reverse its life cycle completely. Instead of developing into a polyp-like form with a single cell nucleus and other structures typical of jellyfish larvae, it undergoes trans differentiation into an adult jellyfish state. This process is reversible and can be triggered by environmental stressors such as starvation or poor conditions.

For example, if a polyp is broken up into segments by a predator, each segment of the polyp can grow into a new polyp colony. In other words, asexual reproduction through fragmentation allows full adult individuals to be regenerated from fragments of the original organism. The process of regeneration also occurs in many other animals including humans.

