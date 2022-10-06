Meet the chimpanzee that smokes a pack of cigarettes a day

Ingram Atkinson

Chimpanzees are very intelligent creatures however, what happens when that intelligence is used for human entertainment?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ng16Z_0iOrOh2p00
Reddit

Chimpanzees are very intelligent when compared to most other animals. They use tools, have sophisticated speech patterns, and are good problem-solvers. Chimpanzees are intelligent, they they come no where close to the intelligence that human beings possess.

In an online post published on October 5, the image of Azalea the chimpanzee smoking a cigarette was published. The viral post has received 14,500 upvotes and over 500 comments.

So, why is there a chimpanzee that's appears to be casually smoking? Let's unravel it, shall we?

Azalea can be found in the North Korean Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea. She became quite popular due to her ability to smoke cigarettes. It's reported that she does not inhale the smoke from the cigarette. Many visitors to the zoo find her amusing and her trainers fully support her addiction by providing her with cigarettes and other supplies necessary to perform various tricks. She's also known to perform other tricks such as bowling and touching her nose.

A monkey that smokes a pack of cigarettes a day is bound to not go unoticed and her actions and the actions of the zoo trainers have received a lot of criticism. Ingrid Newkirk, president of PETA, has condemned the Zoo and states that it was,

cruel to willfully addict a chimpanzee to tobacco for human amusement

To add more heat this dumpester fire, Azalea isn't the only animal at the zoo that is performing such demeaning acts for human entertainment. There are reports that there are basketball-playing monkeys and a dog that can control an abacus.

What do you think? Is it unethical to have captured animals perform for human entertainment? Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

