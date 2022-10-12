Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins

According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.

In the UK, multiple births occur in around one out of every 65 pregnancies. Over the past 20 years, there has been an increase in the numbers. Fertility medications, increased survival rates for premature infants, and women starting families later are all blamed for the increase.

However, heads were turned when a couple from Gloucester, England had biracial twins. This phenomenon is not common with fraternal (non-identical) twins born to mixed-race parents having a one in 500 chance of having children who are of two different races, according to experts.

So, who are the 'miracle twins'? Their names are Lucy Aylmer (right) and Maria Aylmer(left). Their mother, Donna, is half Black and half White whereas their father, Vince, is White. When the couple found out about the occurrence they were thrilled. In an interview with Inside Edition, Donna said that,

I just cried. It was shock.

During their early years of childhood, Donna would dress Lucy and Maria up in matching clothing however, things changed once they reached 10 years old. Lucy claimed to not feel a twin because she did not look like her sister, Maria, so she wondered why she should dress like one.

Growing up was not easy for either one of them. Maria claimed that at times she wished she had Lucy's straight hair and at school, Lucy claimed that she would get taunted because people thought she was adopted.

What do you think? Do you have twins of your own? Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.