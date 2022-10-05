The 'unsolved' mystery of seemingly peculiar lines puzzled archaeologists for years

Ingram Atkinson

Imagine seeing lines that stretch several miles long and fascinating images and no way to explain it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cXQO_0iMLfEo500
National Geographic Kids

The Nazca Lines are an ancient series of geoglyphs located 30 miles south of Lima, Peru. The figures depict animals, humans and gods in a variety of poses. The lines were made by the Nazca culture between 400 BCE and 700 CE (about 2000 years ago). They were laid down over several centuries, with some being created within a few decades and others taking hundreds of years to complete. As they were laid down, they exposed light-colored rocks underneath while removing the dark surface stones that once covered the area. Although some local geoglyphs resemble Paracas motifs (such as the one pictured here), scholars believe that these particular images were created by different people from those responsible for other nearby sites such as Chan Chan and Cahuachi.

The Nazca Lines are a series of ancient geoglyphs found in the Nazca Desert of southern Peru. They were created by the Nazca people between 400 BC–AD 700, who used simple tools and surveying equipment to create their design lines, which range from 2-30 cm deep. It's believed that these figures represent animals or people with symbolic meaning. Some scholars have suggested that they may also be astronomical devices or even giant clocks!

The Nazca Lines are a collection of geoglyphs located in the Nazca Desert in southern Peru. The lines were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994, and they've been around since 400 BC.

The lines were created by the Nazca people and consist of geometric figures such as animals, human figures, and some other shapes that can only be seen from certain angles. They have been studied extensively over the years because they are believed to have religious significance for them (although there's no evidence).

The geoglyphs include hundreds of animal and plant designs, including a large spider, hummingbird and monkey. The Nazca culture lived in southern Peru between 400 BC - AD 700.

The Nazca people were talented artisans who created their own versions of what we know as the "Nazca Lines." These lines form an extensive system over 600 miles long that spreads across two main valleys in southern Peru. They are made up of hundreds of figures representing animals such as dragons or birds with wings spread out like they're flying through the air; clusters of dots used by archeologists as evidence that they were once covered by vibrant colors (like this one); geometric shapes representing buildings or tools used during ancient times; even depictions showing how humans lived back then!

The Nazca Lines are a series of ancient geoglyphs in the Nazca Desert in southern Peru. The largest figures, up to 1 mile (1.6 km) long, cover an area of more than 250 square miles (650 km2). The figures are made mainly by removing the surface sand, which is then replaced by fresh cement mixed with lime and water.

The purpose for creating these lines remains unknown; however, there have been many theories about them over time. Some researchers believe that they represent symbols or enigmas from pre-Columbian mythology; others believe they were used for astronomical purposes or navigation

The Nazca Lines are a series of straight lines and rectangles carved into the ground in the Nazca desert in Peru. They were made by the Nazca culture between 400 B.C-A.D 700 (about 2000 years ago). These mysterious lines stretch for hundreds of miles and can be found from northern Peru to southern Chile, where they cover an area about one square mile in size!

The purpose of these lines has long been debated by archaeologists, but many believe they were created as part of a complex astronomical calendar used by ancient people living on this desert plateau over 1000 years ago. Some believe that these astronomers may have used them as reference points so they could accurately map out positions before building other structures such as temples or tombs—but there's another theory that also accounts for why these ancient civilizations would create something so large: maybe it was simply because they liked doingodles?

The people used simple tools and surveying equipment to construct the lines which range from 2 to 30 cm deep, and can be up to around 2,500 meters long. The lines were made by removing the top layer of stones from the surface of a flat plain or plateau. They were then smoothed out with some kind of tool (possibly a piece of wood) that was used for this purpose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZW3i_0iMLfEo500
HISTORY

The Nazca Lines were constructed using surveying equipment as well; however it is not clear exactly how they did so because no documents have survived that describe how this process took place in detail (though one document mentions "the distance between each inscribed stone varies"). It seems likely that some kind of measuring tape would have been used along with other instruments like compasses and straightedge rulers on site when marking out these intricate patterns onto rocky surfaces such as those found at Nazca Valley where most famous examples remain today."

As they were laid down, they exposed light-colored rocks underneath while removing the dark surface stones that once covered the area. The lines are thought to have been created by removing dark stones to expose light colored rocks underneath. The lines were created using simple tools and techniques such as chisels and hammers made from bone or stone.

The Nazca culture is believed to have lived in this region of Peru around 300 BC (before Christ). It's possible they used much more advanced technology than we do today but our information about them comes from archaeological finds rather than written records like those found at other ancient civilizations such as Egypt or Mesopotamia where there are many texts documenting their lives and beliefs.

A geoglyph is a large design or motif (generally longer than 4 metres) produced on the ground by durable elements of the landscape, such as stones, stone fragments, gravel, or earth. Geology and history have been used to create these designs. Scholars believe the Nazca Lines were created by the Nazca culture, which flourished between 500 BCE and 1000 CE in southern Peru. The Nazca people lived near modern-day Pisco on the Pacific coast, but they left few written records after their civilization declined around 200 CE.

What do scholars believe about the Nazcas?

Scholars agree that there was once a thriving society here whose members built large monuments across their land as well as smaller ones at sites like Chauchilla Cemetery. These include huge animals with bodies up to 30 feet long—a giant condor or jaguar—and geometric designs such as triangles, squares and lattices. They also made ceramics from clay found locally; this type of pottery has been found at other sites nearby where it appears that people moved around quite often during times when transportation was difficult due to poor roads or other factors preventing travel between settlements within an area instead relying only upon what could be carried along with them wherever they went including foodstuffs needed for survival during any trip being taken!

What do you think? Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# viral# 2022# archaeology# archaeologist

Comments / 20

Published by

I write about interesting stories and topics from all over the internet; both local and abroad and try to help inform people about new and interesting topics.

California State
6178 followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.

Read full story
18 comments

Meet the man that created the largest empire in history

The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?

Read full story
24 comments

Scientists discovered a creature that holds the key to immortality

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:

Read full story

'Famished' woman kicks out pregnant sister-in-law after she eats her food

Where does one draw the line between empathy and looking out for one's self interest?. By the second trimester, 76 percent of women are already experiencing food cravings, long before their unborn child starts to need extra nutrition or energy. Popular cravings, many of which are heavy in calories and sugar and include ice cream, chips, chocolate, pizza, and numerous fast foods, also do little to improve maternal or fetal health.

Read full story
23 comments
Zanesville, OH

Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city

18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?

Read full story
89 comments

Meet the chimpanzee that smokes a pack of cigarettes a day

Chimpanzees are very intelligent creatures however, what happens when that intelligence is used for human entertainment?. Chimpanzees are very intelligent when compared to most other animals. They use tools, have sophisticated speech patterns, and are good problem-solvers. Chimpanzees are intelligent, they they come no where close to the intelligence that human beings possess.

Read full story
45 comments

Man on TikTok shares way to improve gut health and it leaves the internet baffled

What if someone told you there were certain foods that when eaten can drastically improve your gut health?. A man took to TikTok to share tips that claim to improve gut health. The video has since gone viral receiving nearly 1.6 million views, over 197,000 likes and 1600+ comments. So, what eating habits could help improve your gut and overall health?

Read full story

Woman gave birth to interracial twins which left the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.

Read full story
38 comments

Meet the 'luckiest' man to have ever lived who survived a plane crash and won over $1 million

Imagine after buying your first lottery ticket you win $1 million. The story of Frane Selak, the luckiest man alive, is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. His bad luck started when he was 19 years old and riding a train through Croatia when it crashed into an icy river. After being rescued by locals who threw him onto their boat, he woke up without any injuries or injuries. Mr. Selak has won over $1 million in lottery tickets, but no one knows why this unusual man has been so lucky after all those years experiencing such horrible tragedies and near-death experiences (NDEs).

Read full story

The man with 'supernatural' powers who evaded death more times than anyone in history

He was poisoned, shot, thrown into a river and then drowned - all in an effort to kill him. Rasputin, the Russian peasant whose life is shrouded in mystery and death, has been called many things. He was a religious mystic who befriended the last Tsar and served as his adviser on matters of state. He also had a sexual relationship with this royal family member's wife, which many believe led to his death at the hands of conspirators who wanted him out of their way. But did he actually die? And if so, how? If you've ever met someone who says they have died several times and come back from the dead, do know that they may have just been referring to Rasputin."

Read full story
87 comments

Facial cleansing hack goes viral on TikTok leaving the internet amazed

Who knew that a shampoo could be so effective in washing your face. A woman on TikTok explains why a shampoo product such as head and shoulders is effective in cleaning your face compared to other expensive brands. The viral video has received 2 million views, over 330,000 likes and nearly 1600 comments.

Read full story
15 comments

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.

Read full story
404 comments

Woman leaves her baby shower after mother-in-law refuses to give her food

What would you do if your baby shower didn't turn out like you imagined it?. Baby showers are typically one of the most memorable events for a couple and people from far and wide attend.

Read full story
117 comments

Man leaves date after woman and her friend try to run up the bill sparks debate

What would you do if your date ran up your restaurant bill and brought a friend with them?. "My date showed up with her best friend. They ordered the most expensive food and drinks. I said I had to use the bathroom. I hope daddy's credit card works."

Read full story
203 comments

Man on TikTok shares a way to clean garbage disposal and it goes viral

Garbage disposals are some of the dirtiest places to clean and this man revelas a hack that will let you clean yours without having to put your hand in there. Garbage disposals are undoubtedly one of the hardest things to clean a household. This sentiment was highlighted in a recent TikTok in which a man shares an amazing way to clean your garbage disposal. The viral video has received over 1 million views, 280,000 likes and over 800 comments. So, what is this ingenious hack to clean your garbage disposal?

Read full story
50 comments

Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled

What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.

Read full story
67 comments
California State

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.

Read full story
142 comments

Internet backs woman who withheld giving her boyfriend the keys to her late friend's home

If a loved one withheld something from you for your own good, how would you feel?. Reena B. Patel, a licensed educational psychologist and board-certified behavior therapist asserts that, " Trust is the foundation of any relationship. Lack of trust can sabotage a relationship before it begins". According to Patel, respect conveys to your partner your value, which makes you feel safe and certain.

Read full story
12 comments

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy