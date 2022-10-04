Meet the 'luckiest' man to have ever lived who survived a plane crash and won over $1 million

Imagine after buying your first lottery ticket you win $1 million.

The story of Frane Selak, the luckiest man alive, is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. His bad luck started when he was 19 years old and riding a train through Croatia when it crashed into an icy river. After being rescued by locals who threw him onto their boat, he woke up without any injuries or injuries. Mr. Selak has won over $1 million in lottery tickets, but no one knows why this unusual man has been so lucky after all those years experiencing such horrible tragedies and near-death experiences (NDEs).

On one occasion, he was riding in a plane that exploded while it was in mid-air. The pilot tried to land the plane in a field, but it hit a tree and crashed.

The DC-3 had 17 people on board: 11 passengers and six crew members. All survived, including Selak (who had been sitting next to the pilot).

The 1960s were a tough time for Frane Selak. He was struck by a city bus, his house burned down and he was hit by a car days later.

In 1995, Mr. Selak bought a lottery ticket for the first time in his life and won almost $1 million. The money was used to buy a house and car with no interest on it at all. He also paid off his debts and put some away for retirement savings!

No one knows for sure why Frane Selak got so lucky after being so unlucky for so long.

