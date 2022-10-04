The man with 'supernatural' powers who evaded death more times than anyone in history

Ingram Atkinson

He was poisoned, shot, thrown into a river and then drowned - all in an effort to kill him

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FS3rj_0iKmqyId00
Getty

Rasputin, the Russian peasant whose life is shrouded in mystery and death, has been called many things. He was a religious mystic who befriended the last Tsar and served as his adviser on matters of state. He also had a sexual relationship with this royal family member's wife, which many believe led to his death at the hands of conspirators who wanted him out of their way. But did he actually die? And if so, how? If you've ever met someone who says they have died several times and come back from the dead, do know that they may have just been referring to Rasputin."

It's a mystery that has intrigued historians and conspiracy theorists for decades. Rasputin's death was mysterious, but the file on his assassination was closed long ago. His death remains shrouded in mystery—and yet it seems like only yesterday that you could buy a whole book about his life and death!

Rasputin was the subject of many assassination attempts. One of these involved the mysterious death of Rasputin. The circumstances surrounding his death are still debated, but some people believe that he was murdered and others believe that he committed suicide.

Regardless of what happened, one thing is for sure: you would be hard pressed to find someone in Russia who doesn't have an opinion about him or knows something about his life story!

Still, the mutilation, poisoning and shooting failed to kill the monk and he was thrown into the icy Neva River.

The monk was found in a coma in his cell by his jailer more than a week later. He woke up after two days, but could not speak because of brain damage caused by water entering through his nose and mouth as he tried to save himself from drowning or freezing.

He spent three months in hospital before being moved back to prison where he died four months later at age 52.

Rasputin had been in St Petersburg for some time and planned on staying for another two weeks before returning home to Siberia. He knew nothing about what was happening at Yusupov's house until he arrived there around 2am on December 31st—the same time as everyone else did (except maybe Dmitriyev). It turns out that it didn't matter if Rasputin came or went; they needed him because his presence would make their plan easier and safer overall.

Some believe that he merely pretended to be dead by feigning unconsciousness when his body was thrown into the river. Others say that he had left for parts unknown, perhaps to spend his final days on a desert island with a beautiful girl and some exotic food. Whatever the truth, Rasputin lived longer than anyone else who has ever lived—and died without ever having been discovered.

There are many accounts of Rasputin's death. Some say that he slipped out of Yusupov's basement (via a secret passage, according to some) and was killed by one of his many enemies. Others say that he had a premonition of his own demise and feigned unconsciousness when his body was thrown into the river; others still maintain that he died from arsenic poisoning when a cook at Yusupov’s palace poisoned him with a cupful of tea.

For our purposes here, what matters most is how you choose to interpret these accounts: whether or not Rasputin actually died from poison; whether or not this was done on purpose; what part religion played in the murder plot itself—and why do so many modern scholars believe it was an accident?

If you ever meet someone who says they have died several times and come back from the dead, do know that they may have just been referring to Rasputin.

He was poisoned, shot, thrown into a river and then drowned - all in an effort to kill him. However, he survived all of these attempts on his life but unfortunately died at age 47.

What do you think? Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# rasputin# 2022

Comments / 87

Published by

I write about interesting stories and topics from all over the internet; both local and abroad and try to help inform people about new and interesting topics.

California State
6178 followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.

Read full story
18 comments

Meet the man that created the largest empire in history

The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?

Read full story
24 comments

Scientists discovered a creature that holds the key to immortality

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:

Read full story

'Famished' woman kicks out pregnant sister-in-law after she eats her food

Where does one draw the line between empathy and looking out for one's self interest?. By the second trimester, 76 percent of women are already experiencing food cravings, long before their unborn child starts to need extra nutrition or energy. Popular cravings, many of which are heavy in calories and sugar and include ice cream, chips, chocolate, pizza, and numerous fast foods, also do little to improve maternal or fetal health.

Read full story
23 comments
Zanesville, OH

Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city

18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?

Read full story
89 comments

Meet the chimpanzee that smokes a pack of cigarettes a day

Chimpanzees are very intelligent creatures however, what happens when that intelligence is used for human entertainment?. Chimpanzees are very intelligent when compared to most other animals. They use tools, have sophisticated speech patterns, and are good problem-solvers. Chimpanzees are intelligent, they they come no where close to the intelligence that human beings possess.

Read full story
45 comments

Man on TikTok shares way to improve gut health and it leaves the internet baffled

What if someone told you there were certain foods that when eaten can drastically improve your gut health?. A man took to TikTok to share tips that claim to improve gut health. The video has since gone viral receiving nearly 1.6 million views, over 197,000 likes and 1600+ comments. So, what eating habits could help improve your gut and overall health?

Read full story

Woman gave birth to interracial twins which left the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.

Read full story
38 comments

The 'unsolved' mystery of seemingly peculiar lines puzzled archaeologists for years

Imagine seeing lines that stretch several miles long and fascinating images and no way to explain it. The Nazca Lines are an ancient series of geoglyphs located 30 miles south of Lima, Peru. The figures depict animals, humans and gods in a variety of poses. The lines were made by the Nazca culture between 400 BCE and 700 CE (about 2000 years ago). They were laid down over several centuries, with some being created within a few decades and others taking hundreds of years to complete. As they were laid down, they exposed light-colored rocks underneath while removing the dark surface stones that once covered the area. Although some local geoglyphs resemble Paracas motifs (such as the one pictured here), scholars believe that these particular images were created by different people from those responsible for other nearby sites such as Chan Chan and Cahuachi.

Read full story
20 comments

Meet the 'luckiest' man to have ever lived who survived a plane crash and won over $1 million

Imagine after buying your first lottery ticket you win $1 million. The story of Frane Selak, the luckiest man alive, is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. His bad luck started when he was 19 years old and riding a train through Croatia when it crashed into an icy river. After being rescued by locals who threw him onto their boat, he woke up without any injuries or injuries. Mr. Selak has won over $1 million in lottery tickets, but no one knows why this unusual man has been so lucky after all those years experiencing such horrible tragedies and near-death experiences (NDEs).

Read full story

Facial cleansing hack goes viral on TikTok leaving the internet amazed

Who knew that a shampoo could be so effective in washing your face. A woman on TikTok explains why a shampoo product such as head and shoulders is effective in cleaning your face compared to other expensive brands. The viral video has received 2 million views, over 330,000 likes and nearly 1600 comments.

Read full story
15 comments

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.

Read full story
404 comments

Woman leaves her baby shower after mother-in-law refuses to give her food

What would you do if your baby shower didn't turn out like you imagined it?. Baby showers are typically one of the most memorable events for a couple and people from far and wide attend.

Read full story
117 comments

Man leaves date after woman and her friend try to run up the bill sparks debate

What would you do if your date ran up your restaurant bill and brought a friend with them?. "My date showed up with her best friend. They ordered the most expensive food and drinks. I said I had to use the bathroom. I hope daddy's credit card works."

Read full story
203 comments

Man on TikTok shares a way to clean garbage disposal and it goes viral

Garbage disposals are some of the dirtiest places to clean and this man revelas a hack that will let you clean yours without having to put your hand in there. Garbage disposals are undoubtedly one of the hardest things to clean a household. This sentiment was highlighted in a recent TikTok in which a man shares an amazing way to clean your garbage disposal. The viral video has received over 1 million views, 280,000 likes and over 800 comments. So, what is this ingenious hack to clean your garbage disposal?

Read full story
50 comments

Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled

What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.

Read full story
67 comments
California State

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.

Read full story
142 comments

Internet backs woman who withheld giving her boyfriend the keys to her late friend's home

If a loved one withheld something from you for your own good, how would you feel?. Reena B. Patel, a licensed educational psychologist and board-certified behavior therapist asserts that, " Trust is the foundation of any relationship. Lack of trust can sabotage a relationship before it begins". According to Patel, respect conveys to your partner your value, which makes you feel safe and certain.

Read full story
12 comments

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy