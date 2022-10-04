The man with 'supernatural' powers who evaded death more times than anyone in history

He was poisoned, shot, thrown into a river and then drowned - all in an effort to kill him

Rasputin, the Russian peasant whose life is shrouded in mystery and death, has been called many things. He was a religious mystic who befriended the last Tsar and served as his adviser on matters of state. He also had a sexual relationship with this royal family member's wife, which many believe led to his death at the hands of conspirators who wanted him out of their way. But did he actually die? And if so, how? If you've ever met someone who says they have died several times and come back from the dead, do know that they may have just been referring to Rasputin."

It's a mystery that has intrigued historians and conspiracy theorists for decades. Rasputin's death was mysterious, but the file on his assassination was closed long ago. His death remains shrouded in mystery—and yet it seems like only yesterday that you could buy a whole book about his life and death!

Rasputin was the subject of many assassination attempts. One of these involved the mysterious death of Rasputin. The circumstances surrounding his death are still debated, but some people believe that he was murdered and others believe that he committed suicide.

Regardless of what happened, one thing is for sure: you would be hard pressed to find someone in Russia who doesn't have an opinion about him or knows something about his life story!

Still, the mutilation, poisoning and shooting failed to kill the monk and he was thrown into the icy Neva River.

The monk was found in a coma in his cell by his jailer more than a week later. He woke up after two days, but could not speak because of brain damage caused by water entering through his nose and mouth as he tried to save himself from drowning or freezing.

He spent three months in hospital before being moved back to prison where he died four months later at age 52.

Rasputin had been in St Petersburg for some time and planned on staying for another two weeks before returning home to Siberia. He knew nothing about what was happening at Yusupov's house until he arrived there around 2am on December 31st—the same time as everyone else did (except maybe Dmitriyev). It turns out that it didn't matter if Rasputin came or went; they needed him because his presence would make their plan easier and safer overall.

Some believe that he merely pretended to be dead by feigning unconsciousness when his body was thrown into the river. Others say that he had left for parts unknown, perhaps to spend his final days on a desert island with a beautiful girl and some exotic food. Whatever the truth, Rasputin lived longer than anyone else who has ever lived—and died without ever having been discovered.

There are many accounts of Rasputin's death. Some say that he slipped out of Yusupov's basement (via a secret passage, according to some) and was killed by one of his many enemies. Others say that he had a premonition of his own demise and feigned unconsciousness when his body was thrown into the river; others still maintain that he died from arsenic poisoning when a cook at Yusupov’s palace poisoned him with a cupful of tea.

For our purposes here, what matters most is how you choose to interpret these accounts: whether or not Rasputin actually died from poison; whether or not this was done on purpose; what part religion played in the murder plot itself—and why do so many modern scholars believe it was an accident?

If you ever meet someone who says they have died several times and come back from the dead, do know that they may have just been referring to Rasputin.

