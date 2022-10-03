Woman leaves her baby shower after mother-in-law refuses to give her food

What would you do if your baby shower didn't turn out like you imagined it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGCu6_0iISng3200
Dương Nhân

Baby showers are typically one of the most memorable events for a couple and people from far and wide attend.

With 4 million babies born in the U.S. each year and an average baby shower costing between $200 and $1,000, the potential economic impact on the country is significant. Behind densely populated China and India, where the most baby shower money is spent per person, the United States comes in third. Brazil and Indonesia complete the top five. In the United States, the average cost of a baby shower present is $30, which is higher than the $20 average for birthday gifts but lower than the $50 average for wedding gifts. Infant shower gifts traditionally have been centered on the baby and its care, despite the fact that some modern baby showers include a theme of pampering the new mother.

However, this wasn't the experience of one young mother. In a recent online post, a young mother details her baby shower experience and how her mother-in-law denied her food. The post has gone viral and has received over 14,000 upvotes and nearly 1400 comments.

"The second I put my hand on the cake. MIL grabbed my arm and said that I'd gained enough weight already and that if "I keep this" up her son will not be happy living with 'a large Walrus.'"

The author starts by stating that she's a bit of a 'big girl'. She says that there's no shame in it and that she loves herself just the way she is. She states that her mother-in-law (Husband's mom) always made comments about her weight and ever since she got pregnant, she started making more comments while shaming her for what she ate. Whenever the author would visit, her mother-in-law would give her the smaller plate, portion, cup and even spoons.

She goes on to say that she would also buy her "small size" clothes even though she was in her 2nd trimester and those clothes wouldn't fit. The author's sister-in-law decided to throw her a baby shower after her husband denied when the author's sister offered to throw her one. She claims that the whole side of her in-laws were invited. Her mother refused to come after what her husband said to her sister.

When the author arrived at the venue, her mother-in-law was in charge of serving food to the guests. She states that all that was served was cakes and juice. The author got hungry from talking and decided to get up to eat cake. The second she put her hand on the cake her mother-in-law grabbed her arm and said that she had gained enough weight already and that if "she kept it" up, her son would not be happy living with "a large Walrus". Understandably, the author was shocked she didn't know how to react since she said it out loud. She claims that her mother-in-law looked at her in a "sorry-not-sorry" kind of way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPtkA_0iISng3200
Mati Mango

She put the cake down and grabbed her belongings and started walking. Her mother-in-law's daughter stopped her saying that she can't leave mid party and embarrass her. The author claims that she told her to tell her mother to leave if she wanted her to stay but she went off and said,

"Are you crazy? She's my mom! You want me to kick her out in front of everybody?".

The author turned around and kept walking. She called her mother to come pick her up and later went home. She states that her husband came home looking furious. He asked her to explain what she did at the baby shower and why. She says that she mentioned what his mother did and he started ranting about how she messed it up over something so minor. She told him it wasn't minor in her opinion since her mother-in-law cut her off food and didn't let her eat when she was hungry. She says that her husband said that his mom meant well and that she needed to get rid of this "easily offended" mindset immediately before she passes it down to their son.

He said that cakes are essential foods, and that this was not a good enough reason to walk out the baby shower that his mother and sister put a ton of money, time and effort into. He said that she had hours to call and fix things up but the author refused. She claims that she went to stay with her mother because her husband wouldn't stop pressuring her to call and apologize for what had happened. He kept talking about how angry and let down his mom and sister felt and called the author ungrateful and spiteful for doing what she did.

What do you think? Was she in the wrong to leave? Why or why not? Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

# relationships# family relationships# marriage# parents# social media

