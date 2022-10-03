Man leaves date after woman and her friend try to run up the bill sparks debate

What would you do if your date ran up your restaurant bill and brought a friend with them?

"My date showed up with her best friend. They ordered the most expensive food and drinks. I said I had to use the bathroom. I hope daddy's credit card works."

Ethan Keiser has gone viral on TikTok after sharing his experience on a date and his decision to leave after his date along with her friend order expensively sparks debate. The viral video has received nearly 3.3 million views, over 530,000 likes and over 26,000 comments.

" People are mad at me for leaving a date who brought her best friend to dinner."

Ethan Keiser states that he had a date plan with one of the girls, and when he arrived she said her friend was joining them. He goes on to say that when they sat down his date along with her friend started ordering drinks and appetizers and complimented him the whole time. Ethan states that at that point he knew it was a scam and left.

He claims that people were saying that he didn't have a right to leave because those women probably earned triple his wage and that he can't face the embarrassment of not being able to afford cheap drinks and that poor dudes shouldn't date.

One comment says,

You did good. Don’t let them walk over like that. You’re worth more

Another comment says,

You were respecting yourself and maybe, just maybe, while they were paying the bill they learned a lesson.

What do you think? Was he in the wrong for leaving the date early? Why or why not? Don't forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.