Man on TikTok shares a way to clean garbage disposal and it goes viral

Garbage disposals are some of the dirtiest places to clean and this man revelas a hack that will let you clean yours without having to put your hand in there.

Garbage disposals are undoubtedly one of the hardest things to clean a household. This sentiment was highlighted in a recent TikTok in which a man shares an amazing way to clean your garbage disposal. The viral video has received over 1 million views, 280,000 likes and over 800 comments. So, what is this ingenious hack to clean your garbage disposal?

Take a look at the video and see for yourself.

Takeaway: You’ll require a lot of ice as well as dish washing soap and any other equivalent.

As seen in the video you will begin by running water through the garbage disposal along with a decent amount of soap. This will help get rid of any excess gunk and dirt that may be stuck. From there, put a dozen or more ice cubs into the garbage disposal and periodically turn the garbage disposal on and off until the ice has been fully crushed and begins to change color. Let it run for about 5-10 seconds to effectively get rid of hard to reach gunk. After that you can choose to run another round of ice. Now you should have a sparkling clean garbage disposal. You won’t get rid of all the gunk and stains but it definitely will be cleaner than it was before.

Comment down below if you would try this hack. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article if you found it helpful in any way.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.