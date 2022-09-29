Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking.

u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?

Take a look at the video and see for yourself.

Context: In the early 90's McDonald's gave away pine tree seedlings as a way to spread awarness on Earth Day and among the people that received a pine tree seedling was the man above, whom at the time was merely a child.

The pine family includes over 100 species, with a wide range of sizes and colors. Some pines are very tall, while others are only a few feet high. The tallest pine in the world is an ancient redwood tree that stands 455 feet tall! Pine trees grow in many areas around the world—including North America, Europe and Asia—and they can be found at elevations ranging from sea level to 12,000 feet (3 kilometers).

The most common pines include lodgepole pines (Pinus contorta) and white firs (Abies concolor); both of these species have long needles that droop down from branches like flags on Independence Day celebrations across America's heartland every year during summertime when temperatures rise high enough for them

Pine trees are found in many places around the world, but some species live in rainforests and others in extremely cold conditions. They grow in temperate climates, but some species thrive in extreme heat or cold.

Pine trees grow best where it is warm enough for their needles to fully unfurl (i.e., "needle down), with an average temperature between 15°C and 20°C (60°F - 68°F). The leaves of some pine species turn bright yellow when exposed to excessive sunlight; this is called “chlorosis” or "chlorophyll burnout."

Pine trees usually grow to be between 30 and 130 feet tall. The tallest pine trees grow in Northern California, but there are also some that reach heights of 200 feet (60 meters).

The typical pine tree has a trunk diameter of 0.6-0.8 meters, which means it can easily fit through an opening as small as two times its width or height!

Pine trees are hardy, and can survive in a wide range of conditions. Pine trees are used to make a wide variety of products such as lumber, paper pulp and turpentine. Some pine trees live for hundreds of years; the oldest recorded living one is more than 4,600 years old!

Pine trees are long-lived, with some specimens frequently reaching hundreds of years old. The oldest known pine tree is a giant sequoia in California that was first measured in 1697 and has been growing ever since. Pine trees can be used to provide important information about human history by studying the rings on their trunks; these rings show how far back into time you want to look at your data set (or even just the last few years).

Pine trees also have many uses beyond simply providing an accurate record of human settlement: they can be used as building materials or even clothing!

In some cultures, families would claim a patch of pine trees as their own, and they would be responsible for caring for that patch and any other inhabitants or animals that lived there. Families were also responsible for making sure the trees were healthy. As time passed, the family members would pass down this responsibility to their children, who would then pass it down even further until it became a tradition that no one could stop or break up.

Pine needles are great at absorbing sound, which is why buildings with wooden interiors tend to be quieter than those with other materials inside them.

Pine trees are also an important source of paper and furniture. The wood from pine trees is used for pencils and toys, but it can also be made into high-quality furniture like tables or chairs.

There are many species of pine tree that have unnoticeable flowers known as catkins. The seeds from catkins can travel a long way when the wind blows them around. Catkin shapes vary, but they usually have brown or gold tips on their branches and twigs.

Catkins are pollinated by wind and do not always look like the rest of your tree's foliage—they may be green or red-brown in color with white undersides (the lower part). These catkins appear at different times during springtime for each species of pine tree; however, most common is mid-spring when you'll see lots of them all over your yard!

Things we use in our lives come from pine trees

Paper comes from pine trees, which are also used to make furniture and houses.

Plywood is made from pine trees too!

Toys like blocks and dolls are made by cutting off pieces of the tree trunk and gluing them together to get your child's favorite toy.

