Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled

Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day

The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.

The breed of dog is known as the Yogi. Yogi possess human like faces which make them a very popular breed. They’re a mix between Shih Tzu and poodles.

Yogi

A Yogi is a small dog with a long coat, and they are usually friendly and playful. They can be found in various sizes, but they all have similar characteristics:

They come in many different colors, including black or white; red and cream; chocolate brown; orange brown or tabby (leopard-like pattern); apricot colored fur covering their body from head to tail tip.

Their eyes may be blue-gray or hazel color depending on the breed of dog it belongs to.

Their nose tends to be slightly longer than other breeds' noses because it helps them breathe better while running around outside playing with their friends

Shih Tzu

A small dog with a long coat.

Originated in China, where it was bred as an aristocratic dog.

It’s affectionate toward its family and has a high level of intelligence.

Poodle

Poodles are one of the most popular breeds in the United States, and for good reason: they're delightful to watch and even more fun to be around. While Poodle owners may not have as much free time as other dog enthusiasts, they'll be able to enjoy their dogs' company for years on end.

Poodles are also very intelligent dogs who can learn tricks quickly—provided you teach them the right way! They make great family pets because they tend not to bark much or jump up on people (unlike many other breeds). This makes them especially suitable for kids who like playing with toys but don't want an aggressive dog around at all times.

What are your thoughts? Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes