Groom surprises bride with 'never before seen' dance moves leaving the internet in awe

Imagine the groom of the wedding hitting the dance floor with an amazingly choreographed dance routine shocking the bride and everyone else at the wedding.

Holding a wedding can be one of the most fantastic life changing events for a couple and this particular groom decided to do it in style. According to the NY Times, 2022 is projected to be have 2.5 million weddings; the most since 1984.

Wooseok Ki took to TikTok to share an amazing video of his friend surprising his bride with a surprise choreographed dance routine during his wedding. The now viral video received 1.1 million views, over 260,000 likes and over 1800 comments.

Take a look at the video and see for yourself.

Takeaway: A lot of time and dedication went into preparing for this surprise and the results say it all.

As seen in the video, the groom along with a few of his close friends including Wooseok Ki, planned this surprise well in advance and the results are truly astonishing. Handling typical wedding preparations as well as finding time to practice a choreographed dance routine is definitely not an easy thing to do. The bride in the video was visibly surprised and is even seen dancing along with them as the attendees watch and clap along to the song.(BTS: Dynamite)

One comment from the user Jenna Boo says,

if my husband doesn't dance to aju nice at our wedding y'all can have him

Another comment from the user slushjuiicee says,

definitely a keeper

