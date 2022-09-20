A hair stylist from North Carolina shares a method to cut full bangs easily

This way of cutting bangs will change your entire bang experience.

Hair stylist Wayne Tuggle took to TikTok to share an amazing hair styling tip; how to avoid getting flat bangs and instead get perfect bangs that fit your head shape every time. The viral video received nearly 5.1 million views, over 620,000 likes and over 3700 comments.

Take a look at the video and see for yourself.

Takeaway: Measure the ridge of your forehead and use that measurement to accurately determine how much hair to cut from your bangs. In the end it will result in round bangs that fit your head shape.

So, how do you achieve bangs that will not be flat and fit your head shape? It almost sounds too good to be true. However, Wayne explains it so simply almost anyone with the right tools can accurately replicate the process.

As seen in the video, in order to avoid getting the unwanted flat bangs, raise the hair you'll use for your bangs straight up. From there twist it about 180 degrees towards the back of your head and lay it flat on your head while still holding the section of hair.

From there you will use two fingers to determine the ridge of your forehead. Why is this so important? Well, you will cut two fingers off from the top of your bangs in order to achieve the desired bang shape. The end result should be bangs that fit neatly and perfectly over your forehead.

