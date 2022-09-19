YouTuber shares a way to get a $3 burrito from Chipotle every time, but Chipotle puts an end to it

YouTuber Jenny Hoyos, took to YouTube to share an incredible hack to always get a $3 burrito at Chipotle. The viral video received nearly 5.3 million views, over 290,000 likes and 1000+ comments.

Wondering what that unbelievable hack is?

Take a look at the video and see for yourself.

Takeaway: Order everything on the side including the tortilla. This is crucial in order to get the $3 burrito

What is the Chipotle hack that will let you order a $3 burrito every time with the toppings you want? Keep on reading to find out.

According to Jenny, order one taco with chicken or any other equivalent and make sure to order everything as a side; this step is crucial in order to do the hack.

After you’ve done this, order a tortilla on the side. She says to order a tortilla on the side because a normal tortilla is not big enough. With that out of the way, your total will then be $3.45. Do all this through the Chipotle app and order for pickup. You don’t want to be paying delivery fees if you want to get the $3 burrito. Then hack ends there because Chipotle recently put an end to the $3 burrito hack after numerous complaints from employee.

Hopefully you found this article helpful and the next time you’re craving a burrito from Chipotle keep in mind this hack isn’t possible, but it was fun while it lasted. Don’t forget to share this article with your friends and family. Comment down below whether or not they should bring this back.

