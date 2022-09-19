Neuroscientist shares a way to get noticed by executives

Neuroscientist and Biotech specialist Dr. Juliette Han, took to TikTok to share her incredibly underrated skill that got her noticed by her executives coupled with the fact that she's an introvert. As she puts it "Introverts, odds are in your favor." The viral video received nearly 390,000 views, over 57,000 likes and 200+ comments.

Bottom line: Master written communication

No need to master small talk

What is the underrated skill that will potentially help you get noticed by higher ranking individuals in your work place? Learn the art of written communication...

Why, you may ask?

She says that there are three types of written communication; decisive emails, powerful presentations and executive memos

Decisive Emails

According to Forbes, email fatigue could lead to 38% of workers to quit their jobs. This statistic isn't surprising considering the unprecedented number of people quitting their jobs this year alone. However, learning to write decisive emails will make your work life much easier and people will begin to take notice.

Powerful Presentations

Dr. Juliette Han says that when creating presentations avoid filling your slides with too much text and instead use incomplete sentences. According to idratherbewriting, the ideal number of slides for an hour long presentation is around 15 slides.

Executive Memos

According to Dr. Han, executive memos are the 'game changer'. By writing powerfully written memos that needn't require any further editing, her work was shared around with her name attached to it giving her all the credit.

