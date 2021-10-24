Who protects the FEDs? Bullying and Racism in the Federal Government

INFOZINE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8jEg_0cauPJVZ00
white housewhite house

What a world, seeing people held accountable for hate speech, sexism, and racist remarks.

What a world, I say!!! When people stand up and say, “I'm not taking it anymore” whipping out their cell phones and exposing these degenerates. Oh, how we cheer these heroes shouting “you go!!” and heckle and jeer at the offenders that lose their jobs and watch them cower in the streets as people recognize them from viral social media posts that expose their true nature. Yea, what a world for the private sector, but not so much for the Federal employee.

Federal employees can only watch and sit through the never-changing diversity seminars and training, listening to personnel state “we have zero tolerance, for such behavior” then continue to work with the main offenders who probably provided the training in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmI7O_0cauPJVZ00
EmployeesPexels

How many federal employees have stood up and spoken about bullying, sexist behavior, and the daily humiliation within the government? Not many, because the reporting process and statutory protections for employees must come from Congress and if the offended party wants to move forward with action, a very lengthy process and investigation much occur that could last in many cases for months.

This means that a person who has been accused of sexual or racist misconduct has the right to appeal. In that, they will just be (maybe) moved to a different section, but in many cases still allowed to work with or the same area as the offended party, and for the “whistleblower” this could be career suicide. Deemed not a team player, unable to comply, and can result in being ostracized, and in fear of retaliation.

EEOC

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The role of the EEOC itself is unclear for federal employees. Unlike the private sector, EEOC mostly plays an advisory role for federal departments. Federal employees cannot bring their cases before the EEOC until they pursue the reporting process at their agencies, Mostly advising employees not to report, instead of working it out internally through mediation and corrective means decided by management.

In 2007, the National Government ethics Survey found that only 2 percent of federal government employees made use of whistleblower hotlines to report their observations of misconduct.

WHISTLEBLOWING

Whistleblower Protections for Federal Employees are in place, but can be stringent and not all forms of wrongdoing are protected by this law. The incidents must be "qualified“ and to "qualify” for protection under the Whistleblower Protection Act, the individual must be disclosing a violation of a law, rule, or regulation; gross mismanagement; a gross waste of funds; an abuse of authority; or a substantial and specific danger to public health or safety. So figuring out if these incidents of racism and sexism fall within these scopes can be confusing and cumbersome.

There has been some progress in the Federal Government, but it moves very slow. If more employees stand up and utilize the resources made available, no matter how cumbersome, or if more federal organizations set tones of a united front against bullying and bad behavior, then there may be changes to the environments for which they work, but for a complete overhaul of change, it must be from the President to Congress to the agency leaders they nominate to the ranks of the civil service.

It’s a long road and unfortunately staying silent and collecting a check whilst counting the days to retirement is more important than speaking up.

What a new world we live in now, but for the Federal Government, its pretty much the same

Share your story…..

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

INFOZINE is an American blog and information website based in Washington D.C. created to give a voice to the fighters, the rebels, the inspired and the voiceless. Our mission is to creatively and economically support and sustain the leaders, the doers and the fighters across our society

Silver Spring, MD
220 followers

More from INFOZINE

Financial Abortion: Its time to look at Child Support

I knew man a few years ago that lived in his car. Wonderful guy, worked hard, but the Child Support he paid took most of his money and he was unable to afford a place to live. A brief relationship that produced a child that was never discussed, and by his words, he never wanted, at least not one with this woman. But alas, she became pregnant and after their eventual breakup, a year after the child’s birth, she put him on child support.

Read full story
336 comments

Teleworkers: Self Preservation

“If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up the men to gather wood, divide the work, and give orders. Instead, teach them to yearn for the vast and endless sea.” – Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

Read full story

The Corona Effect

The silence in the streets is deafening. Not much traffic and even less people at the local wine social lounge. Social Media, News, word of mouth, spread faster than the virus. People battened down the hatches and instructing each other through news, songs, prose, quotes and comic relief to stay home and wash your hands and don’t move,

Read full story

Mandates of Masks

As the spread of the coronavirus worsens, as well the cacophony of information about the contraction and symptoms, face coverings are becoming more and more common place throughout cities and countries. Reflective and Reactive was the response last year with the enacted “Mask Mandate” that would require people to wear masks when visiting public places such as grocery stores, pharmacies and the like.

Read full story

Can Red and Blue have a relationship?

Dating: When Dating someone with different political beliefs. Would you Date Someone who has a different political belief than you? If you consider yourself a liberal would you date a conservative? Better yet, what if you found out your significant other changed their political beliefs, due to today's climate, that conflict with yours?

Read full story

Money for Nothin: Universal Basic Income

With a fourth stimulus check coming for some this month, and the stave of the eviction moratorium for a few more months, this brings back a discussion of Universal Basic Income, that was put on the table amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments

FORCE FED: Mandatory Vaccines for Federal Workers

Deemed the golden ticket federal government always seemed a bit untouchable. It was like striking gold in a hail storm. You would never get rich but its a long term career with stability. At least that was the case when I grew up.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy