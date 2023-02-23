Charles Manson being transported to a courthouse in Independence, California, 1969. Photo by AP

The Manson Murders and the Fear of a Hippie Apocalypse

Charles Manson is one of the most notorious criminals in modern history. He is known for his involvement in the Tate-LaBianca murders in August 1969, which left seven people dead, including the actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time. Manson and his followers, who became known as the Manson Family, committed a series of murders in an attempt to start a race war that Manson called "Helter Skelter."

Manson was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1934 to a 16-year-old mother who was an alcoholic and prostitute. He spent most of his childhood in reform schools and juvenile detention centers, and by the age of 13, he was a frequent runaway. In 1951, he was arrested for the first time for stealing a car and was subsequently incarcerated in a federal reformatory in Virginia.

Over the next two decades, Manson was in and out of prison for a variety of crimes, including pimping, drug possession, and armed robbery. He was known for his manipulative and charismatic personality, which he used to form a cult-like following. In the mid-1960s, Manson moved to San Francisco and began recruiting young, impressionable women into his group. He preached a philosophy that included a mixture of Scientology, the Beatles' White Album, and his own twisted version of racial Armageddon.

In the summer of 1969, Manson instructed four of his followers to carry out a series of brutal murders. On August 9th, they entered the home of Sharon Tate, a 26-year-old actress who was married to the film director Roman Polanski. Along with four other people who were in the house at the time, they were brutally murdered. The next night, Manson and his followers killed supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary in their home.

Manson and his followers were eventually arrested and charged with the murders. Manson was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 1971 and was sentenced to death. However, his sentence was later commuted to life in prison after California abolished the death penalty in 1972. Manson remained in prison until his death in 2017.

The Manson case continues to captivate the public imagination to this day. Many books, movies, and television shows have been produced about the case, including the 2019 movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which imagines an alternate ending to the events of August 1969. The Manson Family's gruesome acts have become synonymous with the dark side of the counterculture movement of the 1960s, and Manson himself has become a symbol of the dangers of charismatic leaders and cults.

In conclusion, Charles Manson is a figure that will go down in history as one of the most notorious criminals of the 20th century. His actions and the actions of his followers were heinous and senseless, and their impact on society continues to reverberate to this day. While Manson may be gone, the lessons we can learn from his life and the events he instigated will continue to shape our understanding of the dangers of cults and the importance of being vigilant against the influence of charismatic and manipulative individuals.

