Supreme Court USA Photo by Sergio D’Afflitto

Supreme Court skeptical that Twitter bears responsibility for terrorist attack

The Supreme Court of the United States appears unlikely to rule in favor of the plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit against Twitter, Google, and Facebook, claiming that the companies aided and abetted the spread of militant Islamist ideology. The case specifically concerns the killing of Nawras Alassaf, a Jordanian citizen who died in a terrorist attack in Istanbul in 2017. The family of the victim alleges that Twitter, Google, and Facebook are liable under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The Supreme Court spent almost three hours in oral arguments trying to determine where to draw the line for aiding and abetting under the anti-terrorism law. Some justices expressed concerns that if Twitter could be sued, banks could also be found liable for servicing terrorist organizations. A ruling against Twitter could place a heavy burden on various businesses to identify and ferret out more information about their customers. The Supreme Court's decision could also impact a related case involving whether YouTube can be sued for similar conduct concerning the 2015 Paris attacks.

The case against Twitter, Google, and Facebook focuses on whether they can be held liable for providing a platform for ISIS to spread its message and recruit followers. The family of the victim alleges that without the active assistance of Twitter, Facebook, and Google, ISIS' message and related recruiting efforts would not have spread so widely. It does not allege that Twitter actively sought to aid ISIS. Twitter's lawyers argue that it provides the same generic services for all its users and actively tries to prevent terrorists from using them.

During the oral arguments, the justices probed exactly what constitutes aiding and abetting under the anti-terrorism law and appeared to be struggling to determine where exactly the line should be drawn. Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared concerned that all manner of entities could be sued for aiding and abetting if the plaintiffs win. He cited a 1997 CNN interview with Osama bin Laden in which the al Qaeda leader declared war on the United States. "Could, under your theory, CNN have been sued for aiding and abetting the Sept. 11 attacks?" he asked the plaintiffs' lawyer, Eric Schnapper. Similarly, Justice Clarence Thomas said that if Twitter could be sued in this case, it would also mean that social media companies could be found liable for every terrorist act in which the group used the platform.

Fellow conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch said he was "struggling" to see how the plaintiffs' complaint ticked the necessary boxes to show that Twitter had provided substantial assistance to ISIS. "We all appreciate how horrible the attack was, but there's very little linking the defendants in this complaint to those persons," he added. Some justices were concerned that a broad ruling in favor of Twitter would curb litigation against banks that help service terrorist organizations, which have been sued in the past.

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan appeared most hostile to the arguments made by Twitter, wondering why banks providing general services to customers that may include terrorists are any different from companies that allow users to access social media accounts. While people are familiar with banks financing terrorism, the role of social media platforms is not as well known, she said. "It seems to be true that various kinds of social media platforms also provide very important services for terrorists," she said.

A ruling against Twitter, Google, and Facebook could have far-reaching implications for the tech industry, which is already grappling with regulatory challenges. The outcome could affect how internet companies provide their services and whether they could be held liable for the actions of their users. The Biden administration has filed a brief backing Twitter, saying the plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege that the company knowingly provided assistance to ISIS.

In the related YouTube case, the justices could avoid ruling on the scope of Section 230 immunity, a closely watched issue in the tech industry, if they rule in favor of Twitter in this case. That would lead

to the YouTube lawsuit being dismissed irrespective of whether the company is protected by Section 230. The YouTube case concerns whether the platform can be sued for similar conduct in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks carried out by the Islamic State terrorist group. The plaintiffs in the case allege that YouTube allowed ISIS to use its platform to spread propaganda and recruit new members. YouTube's lawyers argue that the company cannot be held liable for third-party content under Section 230.

The outcome of these cases is expected to have significant implications for the tech industry and its relationship with free speech and regulation. Critics of the industry argue that companies like Twitter, Google, and Facebook have too much power over the flow of information and are not doing enough to address hate speech, extremism, and disinformation on their platforms. Supporters of the industry argue that the companies provide a valuable service to millions of people around the world and that they are protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

The cases also raise broader questions about the limits of corporate responsibility in the fight against terrorism. While it is clear that companies have a moral obligation to do what they can to prevent their platforms from being used to promote violence and extremism, it is less clear where the legal responsibility lies. Some argue that the government should be doing more to regulate and police the internet, while others argue that such regulation would be an infringement on free speech.

In the end, the Supreme Court's decision on the Twitter case is likely to be narrow and focused on the specific details of the Anti-Terrorism Act. It is unlikely that the court will issue a broad ruling that could have far-reaching implications for the tech industry. Nonetheless, the case highlights the ongoing debate over the role of social media in society and the challenges that companies face in balancing free speech with the need to prevent violence and extremism.

Here are the sources that can be used to cite the information provided: