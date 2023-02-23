Ron Fodo with Ohio EPA Emergency Response checks for chemicals that might have settled at the bottom of Leslie Run Creek on Monday. Photo by Michael Swensen

EPA says it can fine Norfolk Southern $70,000 a day for the Ohio toxic train wreck

The recent toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, has caused significant concern for the health and wellbeing of residents in the area. While the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has stated that air and water testing in the area has shown no contamination, many residents have reported experiencing health issues since the incident occurred. To address these concerns, the EPA has issued a legally binding order to Norfolk Southern, the company responsible for the derailment.

The EPA's order requires Norfolk Southern to fully clean up the site and pay for the consequences of the incident. The company may face a fine of up to $70,000 per day, and the EPA may charge them three times the amount of the federal government's total costs. The order also requires Norfolk Southern to clean up all contamination to EPA specifications and satisfaction. This includes removing contaminated soil and water from under the railroad tracks at the derailment site.

Norfolk Southern has committed millions of dollars in financial assistance to the East Palestine community. This includes direct financial assistance to families and a community assistance fund. The company has also stated that it has been working with the EPA and local crews since the derailment occurred on February 3. Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw has stated that the company is committed to remediating the site and investing in the long-term health of the community.

The ongoing cleanup efforts have involved significant resources and manpower. As of February 21, 4,588 cubic yards of soil and 1.1 million gallons of contaminated water have been removed from the site. However, there has been some concern among citizens that the railroad reopened on February 8 before all contaminated soil had been removed from under the tracks. The Ohio Governor has stated that, under the EPA's order, the soil will be removed, and the tracks will have to be lifted to accomplish this.

While the EPA has stated that air and water testing in the area has shown no contamination, the agency has urged residents who are experiencing health issues to seek medical attention and report their symptoms to state and local health agencies. This will help health officials to understand the experiences of those affected by the incident and ensure that Norfolk Southern is held fully accountable for the consequences of their actions.

The EPA cited its authority under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) to issue the order to Norfolk Southern. CERCLA is a federal law that provides the EPA with the authority to respond to releases of hazardous substances and to hold responsible parties accountable for the costs of cleanup and damages to natural resources.

The recent toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, has highlighted the potential dangers of transporting hazardous materials by rail. While rail transportation is generally considered to be a safe and efficient means of transporting goods, accidents can and do occur. The EPA's response to the East Palestine incident demonstrates the agency's commitment to protecting the health and safety of communities affected by such incidents and holding responsible parties accountable for the consequences of their actions.

In conclusion, the recent toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, has caused significant concern for the health and wellbeing of residents in the area. The EPA's legally binding order to Norfolk Southern requires the company to fully clean up the site and pay for the consequences of the incident. While cleanup efforts are ongoing, residents who are experiencing health issues are urged to seek medical attention and report their symptoms to state and local health agencies. The incident highlights the potential dangers of transporting hazardous materials by rail and the importance of the EPA's authority under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act.

