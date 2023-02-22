Biden and Xi Photo by Saul Loeb

Ukraine war live updates: Biden calls nuclear treaty suspension a ‘big mistake’; Putin courts Beijing ahead of Xi trip

The ongoing war in Ukraine has become one of the most significant geopolitical issues of our time, as the world watches the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion fast approaching. Tensions between the United States and Russia have risen since Moscow suspended its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty, a pact that limits the two sides' strategic nuclear arsenals. President Biden called the decision a "big mistake" and vowed to support Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has looked to deepen ties with China, ahead of an expected visit by President Xi Jinping to Russia this spring.

The war in Ukraine began on February 24, 2021, when Russian troops, backed by local separatists, invaded Crimea, a Ukrainian territory that had been under Russian control until 1954. The invasion sparked international outrage, and the United States and the European Union responded with economic sanctions against Russia. However, the conflict has continued, and Russia has shown no signs of backing down.

One year later, tensions between the United States and Russia have escalated, with Moscow's suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty being the latest development. The treaty, which was signed in 2010, limits the number of strategic nuclear weapons that the United States and Russia can possess, and it was set to expire in 2021. However, the two sides agreed to extend it for five years, until 2026. With Russia now suspending its participation in the treaty, it remains to be seen what will happen to the already strained relationship between the United States and Russia.

Meanwhile, Putin has been courting China, in what some see as an effort to counterbalance the United States. During a meeting in Moscow on February 23, Putin welcomed one of Beijing's top diplomats and discussed strengthening economic and military ties between the two countries. With President Xi Jinping set to visit Russia in the coming months, it appears that the partnership between Russia and China is only going to grow stronger.

The United Nations has also been involved in the conflict in Ukraine, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denouncing Russia's invasion as a violation of the U.N. Charter and international law. Guterres has called on both sides to reach a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with the U.N. Charter. The General Assembly is set to adopt a draft resolution stressing "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

NATO has also been closely monitoring the conflict, with the alliance expressing concern that China may be planning to support Russia in its war in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged China not to violate international law and to desist from supporting Russia's illegal war. While NATO is not a party to the conflict, Stoltenberg has pledged to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

The war in Ukraine has become a significant geopolitical issue, with tensions between the United States and Russia continuing to rise. Moscow's suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty has only added to the strain on the relationship between the two countries. Meanwhile, Putin's efforts to deepen ties with China suggest that the partnership between Russia and China will only continue to grow stronger. With the United Nations and NATO also involved in the conflict, it remains to be seen how the situation in Ukraine will play out. However, it is clear that the conflict has far-reaching implications and will continue to dominate global geopolitics for the foreseeable future.

