cannabis Photo by Getty Creative

The 2023 U.S. Cannabis Policy Reform Horizon

Cannabis legalization has been a hot topic of debate for several years in the United States. The drug is currently legal for medicinal use in many states, while some have also legalized it for recreational use. However, it remains illegal under federal law, causing confusion and complications for businesses and individuals. Despite this, there is one issue where the people of the United States are united - federal cannabis legalization.

In recent years, public opinion on cannabis has shifted dramatically. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 91% of Americans support the legalization of either medical or recreational marijuana. This is a significant increase from just a few years ago when support for legalization was around 60%.

Furthermore, a recent Gallup poll found that 68% of Americans believe that the use of marijuana should be legalized. This includes a majority of Republicans, Democrats, and independents. It is clear that the people of the United States have spoken, and they want cannabis legalization.

One of the main reasons why the people of the United States are united on this issue is the medicinal benefits of cannabis. Research has shown that cannabis can help to alleviate symptoms of various medical conditions, including chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy. It can also help to reduce anxiety, depression, and stress.

Many people who suffer from these conditions have found relief through the use of cannabis. However, because it is still illegal at the federal level, they risk legal repercussions for using the drug. This has led to a growing number of people advocating for the legalization of cannabis so that they can access it without fear of legal consequences.

Another reason why the people of the United States are united on this issue is the economic benefits of cannabis legalization. The legal cannabis industry is already a multi-billion dollar industry, and it is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Legalization would create jobs, increase tax revenue, and reduce the costs associated with enforcing cannabis prohibition.

Legalizing cannabis would also free up resources for law enforcement, who could focus on more serious crimes. It would also reduce the number of people who are incarcerated for non-violent drug offenses, which would save taxpayers money.

Despite the overwhelming support for cannabis legalization among the American people, politicians have been slow to act. This is partly due to the polarization of politics in the United States, where each party tends to take opposing views on most issues.

However, cannabis legalization is not a polarized issue. It has support across the political spectrum, and politicians need to realize that this is what their constituents want. The failure to act on this issue is causing unnecessary harm to millions of people who could benefit from the legalization of cannabis.

Moreover, the political cost of opposing cannabis legalization is becoming increasingly high. In the 2020 election, several states voted to legalize cannabis, including Arizona, Montana, and New Jersey. This suggests that politicians who oppose cannabis legalization may face backlash from their constituents.

The federal government's stance on cannabis is also out of step with public opinion. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp, which contains very low levels of THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. This is a step in the right direction, but it does not go far enough.

To truly address the issue of cannabis legalization, the federal government needs to take action. There are several bills currently pending in Congress that would legalize cannabis at the federal level, including the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act and the SAFE Banking Act.

The MORE Act would not only legalize cannabis at the federal level but also expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent cannabis offenses. It would also create a fund to reinvest in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

The SAFE Banking Act would allow cannabis businesses to access banking services, which they are currently unable to do due to the drug's illegal status.

This has caused significant challenges for cannabis businesses, as they have to operate on a cash-only basis, which is both unsafe and impractical. The passage of the SAFE Banking Act would enable these businesses to operate like any other legitimate business, reducing the risk of theft, and making it easier to pay taxes and access financing.

Despite the broad public support for cannabis legalization and the benefits it would bring, some politicians continue to resist the idea. They argue that cannabis is a harmful drug that can lead to addiction and other health problems, and that legalization would only exacerbate these issues.

While it is true that cannabis can have negative health effects, particularly when used excessively or by individuals with certain pre-existing conditions, the evidence suggests that it is far less harmful than many other legal substances, including alcohol and tobacco. Furthermore, legalization would enable the government to regulate the production and sale of cannabis, ensuring that it is safe and of high quality.

In addition, legalization would make it easier for researchers to study the potential medical benefits of cannabis and to develop new treatments based on its compounds. Currently, researchers face significant barriers to studying cannabis due to its illegal status, which limits the availability of research-grade cannabis and makes it difficult to obtain funding.

In conclusion, the people of the United States are united on the issue of federal cannabis legalization. They want to see an end to the prohibition of cannabis and the creation of a regulated, legal market for the drug. This is not a polarized issue; it has broad support across the political spectrum.

Politicians need to listen to their constituents and take action to legalize cannabis at the federal level. Doing so would have significant benefits for public health, the economy, and social justice. It would also enable the government to regulate and tax the production and sale of cannabis, making it safer and of higher quality.

There are several bills currently pending in Congress that would legalize cannabis at the federal level, including the MORE Act and the SAFE Banking Act. These bills have the support of the majority of the American people, and it is time for politicians to act on them. The benefits of federal cannabis legalization are too great to ignore, and the cost of inaction is too high.

Here are some sources that can be cited for the information in this article: