Medal Of Honor Recipient Michael Patrick Murphy

Michael Patrick Murphy was a United States Navy SEAL officer who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration in the United States, for his actions during the War in Afghanistan. Murphy was born in Smithtown, New York, and was raised in Patchogue. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a double major in political science and psychology, and then accepted a commission in the United States Navy. He became a Navy SEAL in July 2002 and participated in several missions during the War on Terrorism.

On June 28, 2005, Murphy and his team were compromised and surrounded by Taliban forces near Asadabad, Afghanistan, during a mission to locate a high-level anti-coalition militia leader. Despite being vastly outnumbered, Murphy valiantly led his team in engaging the large enemy force. He repeatedly put himself in harm's way to ensure his team's survival and ultimately gave his life to save his teammates and to serve his country. Murphy's selfless leadership and bravery reflect the highest traditions of the United States Navy and he is an inspiration to all who serve in the military.

On 4 July 2005, Murphy's remains were recovered by a group of American soldiers during a combat search and rescue operation and returned to the United States. On 13 July, Murphy was buried with full military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

Murphy's legacy lives on through the USS Michael Murphy, a U.S. Navy ship named in his honor, as well as several civilian and military buildings. His grave can be found at Calverton National Cemetery in New York.

Medal of Honor Citation

For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life and above and beyond the call of duty as the leader of a special reconnaissance element with Naval Special Warfare task unit Afghanistan on 27 and 28 June 2005.

While leading a mission to locate a high-level anti-coalition militia leader, Lieutenant Murphy demonstrated extraordinary heroism in the face of grave danger in the vicinity of Asadabad, Kunar Province, Afghanistan. On 28 June 2005, operating in an extremely rugged enemy-controlled area, Lieutenant Murphy's team was discovered by anti-coalition militia sympathizers, who revealed their position to Taliban fighters. As a result, between 30 and 40 enemy fighters besieged his four member team. Demonstrating exceptional resolve, Lieutenant Murphy valiantly led his men in engaging the large enemy force. The ensuing fierce firefight resulted in numerous enemy casualties, as well as the wounding of all four members of the team. Ignoring his own wounds and demonstrating exceptional composure, Lieutenant Murphy continued to lead and encourage his men. When the primary communicator fell mortally wounded, Lieutenant Murphy repeatedly attempted to call for assistance for his beleaguered teammates. Realizing the impossibility of communicating in the extreme terrain, and in the face of almost certain death, he fought his way into open terrain to gain a better position to transmit a call. This deliberate, heroic act deprived him of cover, exposing him to direct enemy fire. Finally achieving contact with his headquarters, Lieutenant Murphy maintained his exposed position while he provided his location and requested immediate support for his team. In his final act of bravery, he continued to engage the enemy until he was mortally wounded, gallantly giving his life for his country and for the cause of freedom. By his selfless leadership, Lieutenant Murphy reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.

